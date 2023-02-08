With spring around the corner and more in-person work time, you might be thinking of ways to update your in-person workwear game.

Men's workwear can vary in style based on how causal your office environment might be. That's why finding the right pieces that are traditional, comfortable and versatile is optimal.

These 15 wardrobe staples can up help to start your workwear capsule collection. Scroll on to check them out.

Outerwear

Nordstrom Richland Basketweave Merino Wool Cardigan Price : $134.10 • 55% Savings Original: $298 Shop Now

Tops

Everlane The Organic Oxford Shirt Price: $88 • From: Everlane Shop Now This 100% cotton best-selling piece will be a staple in a work wardrobe for spring and beyond.

Pants

Footwear

Nordstrom Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker Price: $150 to $160 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now

Nordstrom Brody Driving Penny Loafer Price : $53.99 • 39% Savings Nordstrom Original: $89.95 Shop Now