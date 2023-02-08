With spring around the corner and more in-person work time, you might be thinking of ways to update your in-person workwear game.

MORE: Shop blouses, skirts, pants and more workwear for women

Men's workwear can vary in style based on how causal your office environment might be. That's why finding the right pieces that are traditional, comfortable and versatile is optimal.

These 15 wardrobe staples can up help to start your workwear capsule collection. Scroll on to check them out.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Outerwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Richland Basketweave Merino Wool Cardigan
Nordstrom

Richland Basketweave Merino Wool Cardigan

Price: $134.10 55% Savings

Original: $298
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Workwear Jacket
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

Workwear Jacket

Price: $79.99 42% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $140
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Garment-dyed cotton-linen chino suit jacket
J. Crew

Garment-dyed cotton-linen chino suit jacket

Price: $178   From: J. Crew

Shop Now

Tops

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique Fabric
lululemon

Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique Fabric

Price: $98   From: lululemon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Organic Oxford Shirt
Everlane

The Organic Oxford Shirt

Price: $88   From: Everlane

Shop Now

This 100% cotton best-selling piece will be a staple in a work wardrobe for spring and beyond.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
AUTHENTIC SUPIMA T-SHIRT
Banana Republic

AUTHENTIC SUPIMA T-SHIRT

Price: $40   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
FRANCO MERINO HALF-ZIP SWEATER
Banana Republic

FRANCO MERINO HALF-ZIP SWEATER

Price: $80   From: Banana Republic

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Striped Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie

Striped Button-Through Sweater Polo

Price: $70   From: Abercrombie

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Oxford Shirt
Abercrombie

Men's Oxford Shirt

Price: $60   From: Abercrombie

Shop Now

Pants

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans
Nordstrom

Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans

Price: $98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans
Nordstrom

Matt Relaxed Fit Jeans

Price: $98   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Performance Chino
Everlane

The Performance Chino

Price: $98   From: Everlane

Shop Now

Footwear

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker
Nordstrom

Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker

Price: $150 to $160   From: Nordstrom

Shop Now
MORE: 20 white sneakers to shop from Veja, Superga and more

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Brody Driving Penny Loafer
Nordstrom

Brody Driving Penny Loafer

Price: $53.99 39% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $89.95
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Men&#39;s Off-White Canvas
Cariuma

Men's Off-White Canvas

Price: $98   From: Cariuma

Shop Now