With spring around the corner and more in-person work time, you might be thinking of ways to update your in-person workwear game.
Men's workwear can vary in style based on how causal your office environment might be. That's why finding the right pieces that are traditional, comfortable and versatile is optimal.
These 15 wardrobe staples can up help to start your workwear capsule collection. Scroll on to check them out.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Outerwear
Richland Basketweave Merino Wool Cardigan
Price: $134.10 • 55% SavingsOriginal: $298
Workwear JacketOriginal: $140
Garment-dyed cotton-linen chino suit jacket
Tops
Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt Pique Fabric
The Organic Oxford Shirt
This 100% cotton best-selling piece will be a staple in a work wardrobe for spring and beyond.
FRANCO MERINO HALF-ZIP SWEATER
Striped Button-Through Sweater Polo
Pants
Footwear
Cole Haan GrandPro Rally Sneaker
Brody Driving Penny Loafer
Price: $53.99 • 39% SavingsNordstromOriginal: $89.95
