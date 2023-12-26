With so many different work bags to choose from, where does one begin?

Whether you're commuting every day or just need a bag for in-office essentials, we're rounding up men's work bags that are both functional and timeless.

For example, shop backpacks, briefcases and more, like Away's Everywhere Zip Backpack, perfect for commuters needing to carry a laptop. We're also eyeing Everlane's The ReNew Transit Backpack, now on sale, as well as some picks from Amazon.

If your computer stays put at work or you work without one, a smaller bag or sturdy tote might work out better for you -- we've included a handful here so you're covered, too.

Check it all out below!

30% off Macy's Mancini Men's Classic Waist Bag Wear this bag the classic way (around the waist) or in the more modern sling-bag style to carry the essentials to work or wherever you may need them. $80.49

$114.99 Macy's Shop Now

L.L. Bean Hunter's Tote Bag, Open-Top Classic, rugged style and an extra-sturdy build make this perfect for men who need a strong, reliable bag in a classic look and feel. $44.95 L.L. Bean Shop Now

West Elm Classic Travel Tote - Medium This West Elm carryall has plenty of pockets and sections for staying organized on the go. $56 West Elm Shop Now

lululemon lululemon New Crew Backpack 22L This backpack is made from water-repellent fabric, which is ideal for commuters. It has compartments for your laptop, workout gear, and water bottle -- and it's under $100. $98 lululemon Shop Now

35% off Amazon Luxorro Full Grain Leather Briefcase for Men This briefcase has a 4.5-star rating and is available in dark brown, light brown and black. $128.50

$199.97 Amazon Shop Now

Banana Republic Banana Republic Suede Tote This Banana Republic suede tote is a stylish piece for work travel. $350 Banana Republic Shop Now

Amazon Amazon Basics 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer and Tablet Shoulder Bag Carrying Case Amazon Basics' laptop computer bag has a 4.7-star rating and over 83,000 reviews! $16.58 Amazon Shop Now

Coach Outlet Coach Blaine Backpack The Coach Blaine backpack is made with refined pebble leather and features an inside zip as well as cell phone and multifunction pockets. It also has a laptop sleeve and adjustable shoulder straps. $239.20 Coach Outlet Shop Now

Amazon Jack&Chris Leather Briefcase for Men This briefcase fits a 15.6" laptop. It has top handles, pockets, and a belt backside to attach to travel luggage. $138 Amazon Shop Now

Cole Haan Men's ZERØGRAND Attache $228 Cole Haan Shop Now

20% off Away Away The Everywhere Zip Backpack "Made with water-resistant nylon, The Small Everywhere Zip Backpack is versatile and thoughtfully designed, with a breathable mesh back panel for extra comfort as well as a full wraparound zip opening for easy access into the main compartment," Away's website explains. There's also a padded 13-inch laptop sleeve, a water bottle pocket, and a detachable key clip. $156

$195 Away Shop Now

Everlane Everlane The ReNew Transit Backpack For those who want space for a laptop, gym clothes, and more, try this Everlane backpack. It's great for traveling, too, with a 15-inch exterior laptop pocket for easy TSA access. It has zip pockets, two water bottle holders, and a strap to attach it to rolling luggage. $95 Everlane Shop Now

Nordstrom Maverick & Co. Alpha Nylon Briefcase This slim Maverick & Co. men's briefcase is available in two colors: navy and black. $229 Nordstrom Shop Now

24% off Amazon NEWHEY Mens Messenger Bag 15.6-inch Waterproof This men's messenger bag is on sale for under $50! It's durable and waterproof and features a removable and adjustable strap. $52.99

$69.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Kenneth Cole REACTION Risky Business Messenger Full-Grain Colombian Leather Crossbody Laptop Case & Tablet Day Bag This sleek Kenneth Cole messenger bag comes in black, cognac, and dark brown. $194.59 Amazon Shop Now