Joggers are a men's closet must-have thanks to their versatility and comfort, but which should you buy?

"GMA" tried out three pairs from popular brands Old Navy, lululemon and Vuori to see which were best for relaxing, hitting the gym or wearing out on a casual day.

Shop them all below!

lululemon ABC Jogger The lululemon ABC joggers can be dressed up or down, and they offer excellent quality to elevate even the most casual looks. $128 lululemon Shop Now

Vuori Sunday Performance Jogger These joggers are super-soft and flexible, which makes them especially great for workouts. They're made of four-way stretch fabric and offer a relaxed fit for extra comfort and ease of movement. $98 Vuori Shop Now