Meal kits can be a great way to take the stress out of dinner plans for your family during the week.

Not only are they convenient with their home delivery, but if you have been trying to keep your family more health conscious this year, this is a great way to keep on track.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto rounded up meal kits that could help you spend less on groceries, and make healthy decision painless.

Scroll down to check out the five top kits as well as some insight from tester reviews and even more picks.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Best variety kit

Tester 1 review: "One of my biggest concerns as a working parent is making sure the kids have healthy foods for dinner, and that they don't end up eating the same stuff over and over again! I want them to try and appreciate new foods," the tester shared with "GMA".

The HelloFresh tester loved this kit because there were things she never thought to cook, as well as different dishes her kids had never tried and now love.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

HelloFresh HelloFresh Meal Kit Starts at $7.99 per meal • 4-person meal plan Shop Now HelloFresh offers more than 30 weekly recipes, and you can choose from the over 70 seasonal items like lunches, apps, desserts and more.

Best value kit

Tester 2 review: "GMA's" tester found this kit helped her reset the way she thinks about dinner for her family, and taught her some simple yet delicious tricks to a fast and fresh meal.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Dinnerly Dinnerly Meal Kit Starting at $5.29 per meal • 4-person plan Shop Now Dinnerly is a no-fuss kit and that really saves you money in the end. Your recipe is on the site (you don't get a card, which is one savings are passed along to you) and it's not preciously packaged either. Dinnerly does breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between with recipes that are easy and delicious.

Best plant-based kit

Tester 3 review: "GMA's" tester, who is not a vegetarian, shared that "all of the produce was fresh and vibrant, and portioned out really well."

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Purple Carrot Purple Carrot Meal Kit Starting at $11 per meal • 4-person plan Shop Now This is great for people who don't eat meat or fish, or for those who do, but want to incorporate a more veggie-forward menu into their own homes.

Best customized kit

Tester 4 review: "GMA's" tester who was initially was ultimately impressed and is now a subscriber. The customization was key based on dietary needs and restrictions.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hungryroot Hungryroot's Grocery & Recipe Delivery Service + Use code GMA40 for 40% off orders $99+ Starting at $70 • 3 meals that serve two people Shop Now Hungryroot is a little bit of recipe discovery, a little bit of food planning and a little bit of grocery shopping -- and a lot of delicious convenience. Use the code GMA40 for 40% all orders. Valid until November 30.

Most convenient kit

Tester 5 review: "GMA's" tester really appreciated how clear everything was -- no guesswork in the prep of the meals really made for a seamless experience.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Home Chef Home Chef Family Meal Kit Starting at $7.99 per meal • Family Meals come in serving sizes of four or eight Shop Now Home Chef has ton of easy and convenient options, including the Oven-Ready Family Meals, which have pre-portioned ingredients that come inside an oven-safe tray so you can easily get dinner on the table and clean up is a breeze.

More 'GMA' picks:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sunbasket Sunbasket Meal Kits Starting at $9.99 per meal • Sunbasket Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK