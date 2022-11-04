Whether you plan to spend more time inside this season, improve your sleep or host family for the holidays, a new set of curtains is a simple way to upgrade!

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto consulted with Rachel Barrett, editor-in-chief of Country Living, to share some pointers on what to look for when shopping for curtains and during installation.

How high should you hang curtains?

"The higher the curtain rod, the larger your windows will feel. I suggest installing your rod just a few inches below the crown molding, but at the minimum, hang a rod 6 inches above the top of your window," Barrett said.

How wide should curtains be?

"You want to allow as much light to flood into the room as possible and a wider rod means your panels won’t inhibit all that pretty daylight," Barrett said. "Allow for 6 or so extra inches on each side of the window."

Should curtains touch the floor?

"Generally, you want the bottom of the drapery to 'kiss,' or lightly brush, the floor. If that’s not doable for whatever reason, you’re better off having curtains puddle an inch or two on the floor as opposed to hanging too short, like highwaters," Barrett said.

Are patterned curtains a good idea?

"If you want a versatile pattern, consider a ticking stripe -- every designer I know swears that stripes are the most 'neutral' of patterns," Barrett added.

With these these tips in mind, check out these four picks you can shop now.

Best overall curtains

"These curtains are light-filtering and machine-washable -- which is great for homes that have little kids," Bergamotto shared.

Parachute Parachute Washed Linen Curtain Price: $169 to $189 • From: Parachute Shop Now Dress your windows in pure linen, washed for a timeless look and lived-in feel.

Best value curtains

"This set is a great choice if you're on a budget but still want the room to look polished," Bergamotto added.

CB2 CB2 Linen Sheer White Curtain Panel Price: $59.95 • From: CB2 Shop Now Sheer white linen instantly lightens up any space.

Best blackout curtains

"This is an ideal choice if you want to elevate your bedroom or invest in a nursery with some flair!"

Pottery Barn Pottery Barn Emery Linen Grommet Blackout Curtain - Ivory Price: $179 to $369 • From: Pottery Barn Shop Now With a soft, luxurious drape, it brings both casual warmth and refined style to the room.

Best statement curtains

"If you don't want to commit to a pattern, you can add texture, color and depth to any room with these," Bergamotto said.

