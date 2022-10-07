Shopping for a new bra can feel a bit daunting at times, but it doesn't have to be.

"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto tapped The Bra Fit Expert Christina Faraj-Savarese to give tips and advice -- as well as her favorite product recommendations --that will help you find your ideal bra.

When it comes to fit tips, Faraj-Savarese said it's best to get someone to fit you, and measure across the fullest part of the bust. "Generally, you want to steer on the side of a tighter band, bigger cup for the best fit," she said.

She also recommended re-visiting your selection of bras at least once of year to evaluate if it's time to buy new ones. To properly evaluate, ask yourself questions such as, "Is my breast tissue coming out of the cups?" "Are my straps falling down?" Is my band riding up my back?" If you answer yes to any of those questions, she said, it's time for a new bra.

If you lift your arms up and the center gore lifts off your chest, or you feel like your breast will fall out of the bottom, the band is too big, Faraj-Savarese said. She also noted that the top of the cups should lay flat. "If the wire is poking into your breast tissue that means the cup isn't big enough," she added.

"The key, no matter what your size, is getting all your breast tissue in your bras," she said. "Putting more of that breast tissue into your cup helps eliminate the look of back fat."

Ahead, check out some of the best options for different breast shapes, sizes and needs.

For smaller breasts

"For smaller busted women, some of them want cleavage, and a bra can help," said Faraj-Savarese. "It's all a matter of getting the lift in the right place to create the illusion of cleavage."

Lively Lively The No-Wire Push-Up Price: $45 • From: Lively Shop Now This gently padded bra gives you a natural lift due to its soft padding. It also features a stylish mix of nylon and mesh fabrics.

Strapless

"If a strapless bra's back band is not substantial enough to hold up what's in the front of it, it's going to roll and sag," said Faraj-Savarese. "It's almost an impossible task for it to hold you up front and be low in the back."

She suggests the Red Carpet pick from Wacoal, below, for an overall great fit.

Bare Necessities Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra + use code 'GMABARE' for 10% off Price: $72 • From: Bare Necessities Shop Now This is truly the gold standard by which all other strapless bras are judged. It's one of the few strapless bras that are actually comfortable and won't budge. According to Faraj-Savarese, that's thanks to the thick back band, built-in boning, and silicon neckline. Plus, it comes in more than 50 sizes. Additionally, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the newly relaunched Bare Necessities is donating to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the month of October, so you can feel like you're doing good when you buy this next bra. GMA DEAL: With code GMABARE, you can get 10% off one Wacoal Red Carpet Strapless Bra per person; 40% off select merchandise; gift with purchase for a pair of Bare panties (choice between Bare The Easy Everyday Seamless Hipster, Bare The Easy Everyday Seamless Thong, or Bare The Easy Everyday Seamless Brief). Products include a large variety of bestselling styles, colors and sizes (A to K cup) from brands you know and love like Wacoal, Elomi, Chantelle, Natori, Goddess, Freya, Fantasie, Panache, Empreinte, Prima Donna, Glamorise and new private label Bare by Bare Necessities. This special deal will run from Oct. 7 at 8 a.m. ET through Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. ET, while supplies last.

For large breasts

"If you have large breasts, you may want to consider going up in a cup size," said Faraj-Savarese. "It may seem weird, but sometimes the bigger cup makes your breasts appear smaller. When a bra fits the right way, you can suddenly see a person's waist and ribs because that cup is containing everything and bringing it up to reveal a person's figure — so you get all the breast tissue in the cup, and none of it pooching out on the side or back."

Bravissimo Niya Bra Price: $68 • From: Bravissimo Shop Now Available in three colors, this bra works every day thanks to its overall comfort and support. It's lightly padded with a smooth round shape, and has adjustable back straps that your can cross over for a racerback look.

Best sports bras

"High impact sports bra" is the most searched type of sports bra this year, according to Google. "With so many cutouts on dresses and shirts in fashion right now, it's no surprise that searches for backless bras have doubled this past year," Bergamotto said.

See a great pick below that ranks among the best.

Lululemon Lululemon Energy Longline Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups Price: $68 • From: Lululemon Shop Now There's a reason you might see every fitness girl in the Lululemon Energy Bra -- it's the best! The fabric has stretch, it's sweat-wicking and feels cool to the touch. It's also available in sizes 2 to 14, B to D cup. Bonus: You can also remove the cups, and wear it as a bra to lounge or work out in. Double win!

Sticky bras

According to Google, searches surrounding "breast tape" or a "backless bra" have more than doubled over the past year. Below, see the bra that serves as a great solution for any backless look.

Nordstrom Fashion Forms Seamless Backless Adhesive Push-Up Bra Price: $60 • From: Nordstrom Shop Now This bra pick is one of the best solutions for backless, strapless or sheer dresses. It's self-adhesive and stays on for as hours. It also features soft, molded cups and a front closure for cleavage and ease.