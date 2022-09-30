Fall is officially here, and what better time to snag the perfect jacket?
Whether you are looking for a new stylish pick to elevate your look or something a little on the warmer side, there are plenty of great options for everybody.
"Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto tapped ELLE's senior fashion market editor Sarah Zendejas as well as trend forecasting firm WGSN to get the scoop on which jacket styles are sure to be a hit this season.
From bomber jackets to classic denim picks, see all the best items to consider adding to your wardrobe right now.
Bomber
Flight Bomber Jacket
Price: $59.99 • 62% SavingsLevi'sOriginal: $160
Zendejas told "GMA" that a bomber is the perfect transitional item, one that can take you from late summer through fall and even trailing through a few of those early winter days. Opt for the classic green color as it's incredibly versatile to wear with jeans or over a dress. This pick is made of lightweight polyester fabric so while it's definitely breathable, it also has some heft for cool fall days.
Styling tip: Keep it oversized for it to look modern and fresh. If you want to extend its life into the colder weather, just be sure you buy it a size up so you can layer it appropriately.
Denim
Splurge option:
The Jean Jacket in Medford Wash
Price: $128 • From: Madewell
Madewell is the fashion girl's secret source for premium denim -- and customers agree. In just this week alone, they've sold more than 2,000 of these. It has a virtually perfect rating for its fit, quality and its wash. Zendejas reminds us that true blue denim is timeless, but if you are looking to elevate your look, opt for dark indigo in a boxy shape. This pick checks both of those boxes.
"Save" option:
Distressed Classic Jean Jacket for Women
Price: $39.99 • From: Old Navy
If you're not ready to commit to a "splurge" purchase, this "save" option from Old Navy is incredible. Made with 100% cotton, it also has that wear-it-with-anything indigo wash, more than 1,200 5-star customer reviews, and comes in nine sizes from XS to 4X -- so there's something for everyone, at a truly affordable price.
Leather
Scoop Women's Faux Leather Moto Jacket
Price: $45 • From: Walmart
People have been busily searching for leather jackets this month, according to analysts at WGSN. We also know leather jackets can get really pricey, and that a lot of people would rather opt for faux leather for myriad reasons. Zendejas says that if you're going to buy a leather jacket this season, make it a moto style. We listened and found this unbelievably affordable one from Walmart. It's made by Scoop -- and the famed designer Brandon Maxwell is Scoop's creative director, so you know you're getting a knockout style here.
Puffer
Puffer Jacket
Price: $49.99 • From: H&M
According to WGSN, puffer jackets will account for more than 20% of US outerwear this year -- and the fashion community is ready. We've even seen puffer jackets on the runway for this season. Zendejas advises picking a puffer that comes in white or a high-gloss finish, and that's why this pick from H&M is ideal. It's a quilted, relaxed-fit puffer that's made from recycled polyester, making it both functional and fashionable. Plus, you can absolutely dress this up or down, and it looks great with a suit as well as subtle jewelry.
