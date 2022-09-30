Zendejas told "GMA" that a bomber is the perfect transitional item, one that can take you from late summer through fall and even trailing through a few of those early winter days. Opt for the classic green color as it's incredibly versatile to wear with jeans or over a dress. This pick is made of lightweight polyester fabric so while it's definitely breathable, it also has some heft for cool fall days.

Styling tip: Keep it oversized for it to look modern and fresh. If you want to extend its life into the colder weather, just be sure you buy it a size up so you can layer it appropriately.