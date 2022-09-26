Summer has come and gone, and the time for fall fashion is now.

While some of us may not be ready to let go of our fresh whites after Labor Day or Barbiecore brights, many others are open and ready for autumn-toned, earthy hues and cozy sweat sets.

In addition to the traditional outfit picks that tend to come back around year after year, there is a whole new crop of fall trends underway, according to fashion stylist Laura Pritchard.

"Tailoring has earned its place on every runway during every season," Pritchard told "GMA." "Last fall, we saw the popular pantsuit, but it's since been replaced with plaid, houndstooth and tweed miniskirt suits -- ruling the runways and streets."

She added, "We also saw the trusted suit get a revamp with elongated toppers known as 'the suit coat.' It's a look that is meant to be worn as a full layered look to stand out."

Ahead, Pritchard walks us through some of the standout fall trends to add to your mood board this season.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Athluxury

While many of us have come to know and love the term athleisure, Pritchard said that now, it's all about "athluxury."

"The sporty aesthetic is more dressed up than ever before," she said. "Hero athletic brands have been teaming up with luxury fashion houses, and it seems the collabs aren't on their way out quite yet. This comfortable trend is easy to pull off.

Shop it:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Oversized tailored blazers

"Designers have brought back the oversized tailored blazer but revamped the trend with extreme bold shoulders," Pritchard said.

While this look can seem like a tricky piece to wear for some, she said it's actually more versatile than you think.

Stylist tip: Pair this look with slim underpinnings to balance out the extreme proportions. A basic rule to follow: If an oversized garment is taking up half of your body, keep it slim on the other half.

Another hack is to try heading to the men's section for a huge assortment of oversized blazers as opposed to spending a lot of money on some of this season's latest women's designer picks.

Pritchard also recommends adding additional shoulder pads to give the shoulder some extra height.

Shop it:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Highlighter colors

Vibrant highlighter-like colors were seen all over the runways for fall, and there's a big chance we'll continue to see them in stores everywhere. "While it's not for the color minimalist, wearing the punchy hue from head to toe, as seen on red carpets and catwalks, will certainly turn some heads and keep you looking fresh during the colder months," Pritchard said.

Shop it:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

ASOS COLLUSION roll neck in lime green Price: $16.90 • From: ASOS Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Mango High Waist Nonstretch Wide Leg Jeans Price: $59.99 • From: Mango Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Classic white tanks

Classic white tanks are making a huge comeback and were seen at designer shows ranging from Prada to Bottega Veneta. "While the staple has never truly left our closets, it's experiencing a centerstage moment again and getting reimagined," Pritchard said.

Several designers paired the wardrobe staple with everything from casual denim to over-the-top evening skirts.

Shop it:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

More metallics

Pritchard said metallics were the star of many fall designer collections.

"From dresses and blouses to boots and handbags, these sparkling shades of gold, silver and black will rule our closets this fall," she said. "This trend is not just for fancy holiday parties, but can easily be worn casually with your trusty T-shirt and denim."

Shop it:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK