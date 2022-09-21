Lady Gaga's Haus Lab dropped a new foundation earlier this month, and makeup lovers are already raving about the product.

The Triclone Skin Tech Foundation has been popping up all over TikTok with creators such as Audrey Hsu calling it "the future of foundation."

Labeling the foundation her "new favorite," and praising its ability to cover up acne and eczema scarring, Hsu shared a full review trying on the makeup that's since garnered the attention of more than 727,000 people, with Lady Gaga herself commenting, "I know this sounds crazy but this made me so emotional -- you deserve a product that is good for your skin and we wanted to give you that I'm so happy."

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga's Triclone Skin Tech Foundation is packed with more than 20 skincare ingredients including fermented arnica, which visibly reduces redness and irritation. There's also BioFerment 7 Complex, which the company says works to promote anti-inflammation, anti-aging and protection from oxidative and environmental stress.

The foundation has been formulated to be weightless and long-wearing. According to Haus Labs, it also has a serum-like texture that works to seamlessly blur and smooth skin for a natural luminous finish, and comes in 51 diverse shades to match as many skin tones as possible.

Another TikToker who goes by the name Rancobeauty called the viral Haus Labs foundation the best foundation she's ever used. She pointed out how well the color she used matched her skin and left her glowing.

If you're just as sold as the rest of Tiktok, you can get your hands on the foundation at Sephora now. Scroll below to shop!

Sephora HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation with Fermented Arnica Price: $45 • From: Sephora Shop Now

