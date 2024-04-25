The Home Depot is "summoning" some frightening new additions to its Halloween skeleton collection.

On Wednesday, The Home Depot took to Instagram to announce that it would be releasing limited quantities of Skelly and some new additions:

"In honor of halfway to Halloween, we're summoning limited quantities of Skelly plus some of our newest eerie additions: Skelly Dog, Inferno Deadwood Skelly and Frankenstein's Monster," the brand wrote on its page.

It's Halfway To Halloween drop has everything you need for the Halloween season; The Home Depot's Halloween decorations typically sell out fast, so now is you're chance to catch them early.

This year's Giants Collection features "the brand new 12-foot Giant Towering Ghost, animated Predator of the Night and animated Jack Skellington, which stands at a grimacing 13 feet tall. And there’s nothing scarier than the Boogeyman. He’s all new and ready to make you scream," The Home Depot's website reads. They also have more "family-friendly" inflatables and props.

Continue below to shop!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The Home Depot 12 FT Skelly $299 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 7 FT. Animated Frankenstein’s Monster $279 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 7 FT Skelly’s Dog $199 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 12.5 FT Inferno Deadwood Skelly $379 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday 5 ft. Battery Operated LED Ultra Poseable Skeleton (3-Pack) $119 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Jabberin Jack Giant 5 ft. Inflatable Talking Animated Pumpkin with Built-in Projector and Speaker Plug'n Play $99.99 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Haunted Hill Farm Soul Sucker by Tekky, Indoor or Covered Outdoor Premium Halloween Animatronic, Plug-In or Battery Operated $349 The Home Depot Shop Now

The Home Depot Glitzhome 8 ft. Lighted Halloween Inflatable Truck with Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkins Decor $129 The Home Depot Shop Now

