The reasons to celebrate mother figures in our lives are endless.
With Mother's Day around the corner, reflecting, acknowledging and appreciating the countless sacrifices that moms give each day is a wonderful way to celebrate.
To start celebrating early, "GMA" is highlighting moms who have ventured into entrepreneurship while balancing the demands of motherhood.
The female founders below have demonstrated incredible resilience, determination, and creativity. Their stories showcase both their entrepreneurial ventures but also offer valuable insights and advice to other moms who may be considering a similar path.
Beyond advice, their brands reflect their passions, whether it's creating innovative products, offering size-inclusive fashion to a broader audience, or building communities around shared interests.
Overall, celebrating mom entrepreneurs not only honors their achievements but also celebrates the strength, resilience, and ingenuity of mothers everywhere.
Scroll on to meet the founders and shop the brands.
Never Fully Dressed
Founder: Lucy Aylen
Founded in 2009, Lucy Aylen started Never Fully Dressed by sewing and customizing clothing from her parent's attic.
Since its founding Never Fully Dressed has been known for its bold designs, vibrant prints, and patterns. The website and brand go by the mantra "clothing that makes you feel amazing" leaving their customers with confidence and options for inclusive sizing.
"Being a Mum has created a different version of me, giving me the confidence to work harder and teach my children the strong work ethic I grew up learning. I have a stronger empathy for people management as I grow and teach my children," Aylen told "GMA."
"Being a female founder is extremely empowering. I feel like I am in a golden era of this where it is welcomed and celebrated. Even though female founders are still the minority, I love being able to contribute to the economy and society while being part of a community that’s changing the world of business," Aylen shared.
Scroll on to shop picks from Never Fully Dressed.
SENREVE
Founder: Coral Chung
SENREVE is a high-quality leather handbag and accessory brand founded by Coral Chung.
"It means everything to me to be a female founder and represent the AANHPI community. Empowerment is one of SENREVE’s core values that is woven through the fabric of everything we do. For me personally, being able to support, advocate for, and mentor women and members of the AAPI community has been one of the most rewarding parts of starting my own company," Chung said.
As a mom of two, Chung shared with "Good Morning America" how the birth of her first child was a big motivator for her to take the entrepreneurial leap.
"I was driven to be a good example to her of following your dream. Even though at that time, it was hard for me to comprehend the idea of balancing my career passions with such a new important person in my life," Chung said. "I like to joke that I have a middle child… in between my 11-year-old and 2-year-old daughters, is my 7-year-old company."
When asked what advice Chung would give to other moms that are looking to start their own business, she suggests identifying a problem that you might be trying to solve for your consumer.
"For me, it was finding a work bag that was both functional enough for my busy life and stylish enough to match my aesthetic. Then, figure out how to build the right team that you can fully trust to solve that problem alongside you. Having the right people in place has allowed me to maintain a sense of balance between motherhood and work," she said.
Scroll on to shop picks from SENREVE.
Andie Swim
Founder: Melanie Travis
Andie Swim was founded in 2016 by Melanie Travis who says she wanted to "address issues with the swimsuit market, including the industry's oversexualized marketing and wasteful manufacturing processes."
"Being a female founder and a voice for the LGBTQI community is incredibly empowering," Travis told "GMA." "To me, it's about breaking barriers, challenging norms, and creating a more inclusive and supportive environment for everyone."
A mom of a two-year-old, Travis shared that becoming a parent has strengthened her skills as a founder.
"Being a mom has taught me the art of patience, resilience, and multitasking—qualities that are indispensable in both parenting and managing a business. Motherhood has enhanced my ability to cultivate a nurturing and encouraging environment at work, emphasizing personal growth and team collaboration as cornerstones of our company culture," she said.
As for her advice to other moms looking to start a business, she suggests giving yourself grace. "Balancing parenting and a business is not about achieving a perfect equilibrium every day, but about finding what works for you and your family."
Scroll on to shop picks from Andie Swim.
Vivrelle
Founder: Blake Geffen
What is better to gift mom for Mother's Day than a subscription service that she can use for months? Enter Vivrelle.
Vivrelle was founded in 2018 by Blake Geffen. Vivrelle is a luxury handbag rental membership that allows members to borrow designer handbags, jewelry and more at a monthly fixed cost.
"As a mother, I am constantly learning and growing alongside my children, but the two biggest takeaways that have helped me as a founder are the importance of patience and positivity," Geffen told "Good Morning America."
"With 3 children under 4 years old, there is truly never a quiet moment. I’ve learned I really thrive amidst the chaos, and my kids have taught me the importance of taking a step back and being patient and remaining positive, even in the craziest of moments. I feel strongly that, similar to a family, the way you engage with your team directly affects culture and output. I’m always reminding myself that creating an environment that thrives on positivity is key."
When asked about what advice she has for other, Geffen says to be proud!
"It’s often overlooked how much responsibility is put on our shoulders as mothers and business leaders. That said, there is no one stronger than a mother and that skill set perfectly prepares them for the responsibilities of starting a business and vice versa. My direct advice is to keep pushing, being a mom is a hard job, but you will quickly find that your unique skills from motherhood hold tremendous value to your business," she said.