If you're looking for a skyscraping scare this Halloween, Home Depot has got you covered.

Back again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is the viral 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington, a perfect addition to your front yard setup.

This frightful decoration -- whose head and mouth move for a lifelike display, according to Home Depot -- is already sold out online but there is a 6.5ft model that is still available.

"GMA" will be sure to monitor as the 13-foot-tall Jack is restocked.

Scroll on to check out a few additional Halloween offerings Home Depot has new for the season.

Disney 13 ft. Giant-Sized Animated Jack Skellington
Home Depot

Price: $399   From: Home Depot

6.5 ft Animated Disney Jack Skellington Halloween Animatronic
Home Depot

Price: $199   From: Home Depot

More inflatables to shop:

5 ft. LED Hocus Pocus Sanderson Sisters with Spell Book Inflatable
Home Depot

Price: $149   From: Home Depot

7 ft. LED Animated Ursula with Eels Inflatable
Home Depot

Price: $149   From: Home Depot

8 ft. Lighted Halloween Inflatable Truck with Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkins Decor
Home Depot

Price: $159   From: Home Depot

35.43 in. Tall Airblown Cutie-Mickey Mouse-SM-Disney
Home Depot

Price: $59.98   From: Home Depot

Halloween Haunted Mansion Scene with Music and Synchronized Light Show
Home Depot

Price: $249   From: Home Depot

