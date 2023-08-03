If you're looking for a skyscraping scare this Halloween, Home Depot has got you covered.
Back again to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disney and Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is the viral 13-foot-tall Jack Skellington, a perfect addition to your front yard setup.
This frightful decoration -- whose head and mouth move for a lifelike display, according to Home Depot -- is already sold out online but there is a 6.5ft model that is still available.
"GMA" will be sure to monitor as the 13-foot-tall Jack is restocked.
Scroll on to check out a few additional Halloween offerings Home Depot has new for the season.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.