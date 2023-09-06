What do Barbie, Wednesday Addams and Taylor Swift all have in common? They are all trending Halloween 2023 costume ideas!

Whether you're throwing a party with friends or heading to your child's school costume party, one thing is for sure -- a fun costume is a must.

From couples ideas to an easy getup that doesn't take much thought, we've rounded up 27 costumes you can shop right now. Scroll below to add to cart!

Trending costumes

Amazon Wednesday Addams Black Raven Dance Dress Women Girls School $41.99 Amazon Shop Now

shopDisney Ahsoka Tano Costume for Adults $69.99 shopDisney Shop Now

13% off Amazon Super Brothers Costume Halloween Plumber Costume $24.99

$28.99 Amazon Shop Now

Spirit Halloween Adult Barbie Box Costume $34.99 Spirit Halloween Shop Now

Amazon 2 Pcs Halloween Pop Singer Costume Metallic Bodysuit Jumpsuit with Fake Head Microphone $21.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Elvis Now Deluxe Aloha Elvis Costume $46.62 Amazon Shop Now

12% off Amazon Barbie Cowgirl Outfit $43.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon 80s Workout Costume $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

Couples costumes

8% off Amazon FutureMemories Fred and Wilma Flintstone Costume Set $54.95

$59.95 Amazon Shop Now

32% off Amazon Disguise Women's Hasbro Game Mr. Mrs. Potato Head Costume Kit $25.26

$37.40 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Milkman & 50s Housewife Halloween Couples Costume $29.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Shinymoon 2 Sets Couples 80s Workout Costume Halloween $46.99 Amazon Shop Now

Funny costumes

Amazon VeMee Halloween Elf Costume Christmas Santa Claus Costume Men's Costume Adults Men Party Buddy Costume $50.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Rubie's Adult Willy Wonka $49.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Mens Chocolate Factory Worker Costume $39.95 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Funny Famous Frame Painting Outfits for Adults $46.99 Amazon Shop Now

Etsy Cousin It costume wig $69.99 to $224.99 Etsy Shop Now

Amazon KOOY Inflatable Costume Adult Rooster Ride On Chicken Costume $39.86 Amazon Shop Now

Disney costumes

Amazon Victray Women's Dance Bra Tops $19.83 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Mermaid Yoga Print Leggings $22.99 Amazon Shop Now

shopDisney Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty $64.99 shopDisney Shop Now

Walmart Cruel Diva Women's Halloween Costume $46.95 Walmart Shop Now

shopDisney Stitch Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Lilo & Stitch $64.99 shopDisney Shop Now

shopDisney Rex Inflatable Costume for Adults by Disguise – Toy Story $119.99 shopDisney Shop Now

Easy costumes ideas

Amazon Ghost Poncho $20.56 to $39.99 Amazon Shop Now

2% off Etsy Teletubbie Costume $40.15

$41.25 Etsy Shop Now