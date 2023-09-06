What do Barbie, Wednesday Addams and Taylor Swift all have in common? They are all trending Halloween 2023 costume ideas!
Whether you're throwing a party with friends or heading to your child's school costume party, one thing is for sure -- a fun costume is a must.
From couples ideas to an easy getup that doesn't take much thought, we've rounded up 27 costumes you can shop right now. Scroll below to add to cart!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Trending costumes
Amazon
2 Pcs Halloween Pop Singer Costume Metallic Bodysuit Jumpsuit with Fake Head Microphone
- $21.99
- Amazon
Couples costumes
32% off
Amazon
Disguise Women's Hasbro Game Mr. Mrs. Potato Head Costume Kit
- $25.26
- $37.40
- Amazon
Funny costumes
Amazon
VeMee Halloween Elf Costume Christmas Santa Claus Costume Men's Costume Adults Men Party Buddy Costume
- $50.99
- Amazon
Disney costumes
shopDisney
Maleficent Deluxe Costume for Adults by Disguise – Sleeping Beauty
- $64.99
- shopDisney