Taylor Swift has been the name on everyone's lips as she continues her global Eras Tour and gears up for the release of the film "Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour," coming to AMC Theaters throughout North America on Oct. 13.
Between those events and with Halloween fast-approaching as well, there's never been a better time to plan out your next T. Swift-inspired look! To celebrate, we found great pieces that can be worn to the movie, seasonal celebrations or the tour itself, all inspired by the singing sensation and her many marvelous ensembles.
Our picks here include a mix of Swift's onstage looks for the current tour and throwback looks from each era's promotional cycle -- plus some choices that highlight a seemingly new era for the pop queen involving a certain Kansas City Chief.
Keep scrolling to find out how you can look your Swiftie best while belting out all your favorite songs!
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
The Taylor & Travis Super Bowl era
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey - Red
- $174.99
- Fanatics
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey - Gray
- $149.99
- Fanatics
Women's Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Red Bomber Full-Zip Jacket
- $129.99
- Fanatics
"Lover" era looks
ASOS DESIGN velvet embellished mini blazer dress in black and silver sequin
- $125.30
- $179
- ASOS
"Fearless" era looks
ASOS DESIGN cami embellished mini dress with beaded fringe and fluffy hem in ombre
- $172
- $229
- ASOS
"Evermore" era looks
Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket Button Down
- $43.99
- $59.99
- Amazon
ZXHYZLZ Women's Cowboy Boots Knee High Seam Mid Heel Block Heel Almond Pointed Toe Fashion Classic Cowgirl Boots Slip-On
- $54.99
- Amazon
"Reputation" era looks
Long Sleeve Black Holographic Romper with Black Zen Hood Liner and Boy Cut Leg -E8231
- $76.99
- Etsy
"Red" era looks
SweatyRocks Women's Elegant High Waisted Button Front Plaid Print Tweed Shorts
- $35.99
- Amazon
"Folklore" era looks
"1989" era looks
Urban CoCo Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt
- $14.38
- $22.98
- Amazon
KANCY KOLE Womens Sequin Jacket Casual Long Sleeve Front Zip Party Bomber Blazer with Pockets S-2XL
- $45.99
- $49.99
- Amazon
"Midnights" era looks
YUAKOU Women's Shaggy Faux Fur Outwear Coat Jacket Long Sleeve Warm Winter
- $61.90
- Amazon