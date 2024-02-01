Taylor Swift has been the name on everyone's lips as she continues her global Eras Tour and gears up for the release of the film "Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour," coming to AMC Theaters throughout North America on Oct. 13.

Between those events and with Halloween fast-approaching as well, there's never been a better time to plan out your next T. Swift-inspired look! To celebrate, we found great pieces that can be worn to the movie, seasonal celebrations or the tour itself, all inspired by the singing sensation and her many marvelous ensembles.

Our picks here include a mix of Swift's onstage looks for the current tour and throwback looks from each era's promotional cycle -- plus some choices that highlight a seemingly new era for the pop queen involving a certain Kansas City Chief.

Keep scrolling to find out how you can look your Swiftie best while belting out all your favorite songs!

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

The Taylor & Travis Super Bowl era

BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs NFL Gold Curb Chain Bracelet $44 BaubleBar Shop Now

BaubleBar Kansas City Chiefs WEAR By Erin Andrews Necklace Set Of 2 $44 BaubleBar Shop Now

16% off J. Crew Cotton turtleneck sweater $97.99

$118 J. Crew Shop Now

Macy's Women's Lace-Up Ribbed Sweater $59.50 Macy's Shop Now

Fanatics Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Vapor F.U.S.E. Limited Jersey - Red $174.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Fanatics Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs Nike Super Bowl LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey - Gray $149.99 Fanatics Shop Now

Sephora MatteTrance Lipstick $39 Sephora Shop Now

Sephora Fenty Icon Velvet Liquid Lipstick $29 Sephora Shop Now

Fanatics Women's Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews Red Bomber Full-Zip Jacket $129.99 Fanatics Shop Now

"Lover" era looks

50% off Nasty Gal Premium Studded Fringe Embellished Blazer $177.50

$355 Nasty Gal Shop Now

30% off ASOS ASOS DESIGN velvet embellished mini blazer dress in black and silver sequin $125.30

$179 ASOS Shop Now

Amazon Sexy See Through Rhinestones Mesh Sleeveless Leotard $59 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Macy's Jessica Simpson Women's Lovelly Embellished Dress Boots $118.30

$169 Macy's Shop Now

42% off Zappos Steve Madden Aya Blazer $85.64

$149 Zappos Shop Now

61% off Free People Sparks Fly Corset Bodysuit $29.95

$78 Free People Shop Now

"Fearless" era looks

24% off ASOS ASOS DESIGN cami embellished mini dress with beaded fringe and fluffy hem in ombre $172

$229 ASOS Shop Now

11% off Walmart Womens Layered Fringe Square Neck Cami Mini Dress $23.13

$25.99 Walmart Shop Now

10% off J. Crew Collection fringe-trim sheath dress in sequin $240.99

$268 J. Crew Shop Now

"Evermore" era looks

Free People Oasis Midi Dress $118 Free People Shop Now

Free People Santa Maria Maxi Dress $128 Free People Shop Now

26% off Amazon Ainangua Women's Casual Wool Blend Long Plaid Shirt Jacket Button Down $43.99

$59.99 Amazon Shop Now

H&M Off-the-shoulder Cotton Dress $34.99 H&M Shop Now

Amazon ZXHYZLZ Women's Cowboy Boots Knee High Seam Mid Heel Block Heel Almond Pointed Toe Fashion Classic Cowgirl Boots Slip-On $54.99 Amazon Shop Now

"Reputation" era looks

5% off Revolve Faux Leather Cami Catsuit $243

$258 Revolve Shop Now

Amazon Slimers Bodysuit for Women Long Sleeve $23.99 to $25.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Cathercing Women Choker Necklace Chain $8.98 Amazon Shop Now

50% off Sephora SEPHORA COLLECTION #LIPSTORIES Natural Wonders Lipstick $5

$10 Sephora Shop Now

Etsy Long Sleeve Black Holographic Romper with Black Zen Hood Liner and Boy Cut Leg -E8231 $76.99 Etsy Shop Now

44% off ASOS Urban Revivo over the knee boots in black faux leather $54

$98 ASOS Shop Now

60% off Amazon LifeStride Women's X-Felicity Boot $39.98

$99.99 Amazon Shop Now

"Red" era looks

Amazon NULOOQ Polarized Heart Shaped Sunglasses for Women $9.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Not A Lot Going On at The Moment Shirt $19.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon SweatyRocks Women's Elegant High Waisted Button Front Plaid Print Tweed Shorts $35.99 Amazon Shop Now

70% off ASOS ASOS DESIGN ultimate t-shirt in black and white stripe $5.39

$17.99 ASOS Shop Now

28% off ASOS ASOS DESIGN structured fedora hat with size adjuster in black $15

$21 ASOS Shop Now

"Folklore" era looks

14% off Gap Puff Sleeve Eyelet Shirt $59.95

$69.96 Gap Shop Now

Free People Plenty Of Love Maxi $128 Free People Shop Now

19% off Walmart Women's Midi Skirts Vintage Plaid Skirt $29.96

$36.99 Walmart Shop Now

42% off Wrangler Wrangler Retro Shine Smocked Bodice Dress $39.97

$69.99 Wrangler Shop Now

"1989" era looks

40% off Amazon Retro Rewind Polarized Sunglasses for Men and Women $14.99

$24.99 Amazon Shop Now

37% off Amazon Urban CoCo Women's Basic Versatile Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt $14.38

$22.98 Amazon Shop Now

8% off Amazon KANCY KOLE Womens Sequin Jacket Casual Long Sleeve Front Zip Party Bomber Blazer with Pockets S-2XL $45.99

$49.99 Amazon Shop Now

29% off ASOS ASOS EDITION paillette fringe sequin cami top in sage green $49

$69.99 ASOS Shop Now

20% off DSW Betsey Johnson Kyla Bootie $119.99

$149.99 DSW Shop Now

39% off Nasty Gal Large Disc Sequin Fringe Detail Crop Top $75.20

$125 Nasty Gal Shop Now

"Midnights" era looks

Nordstrom Palmer Sequin One-Shoulder Dress $258 Nordstrom Shop Now

Amazon YUAKOU Women's Shaggy Faux Fur Outwear Coat Jacket Long Sleeve Warm Winter $61.90 Amazon Shop Now

Spirit Halloween Adult Sequin Romper $34.99 Spirit Halloween Shop Now