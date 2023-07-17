It's summertime and the sales are hot!

There are so many summer sales happening across multiple online retailers that we thought we'd compile them into one place to make shopping a (much-needed) breeze.

For example, Madewell's High Summer Event means 25% off your purchase on dresses, tees and more. There's also the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, an end-of-season sale at Maisonette and J.Crew, discounts from Good American and more.

If you're shopping for your home, find sales across various departments at Wayfair and "super savings" at The Home Depot, among other deals.

Check out all of these sales and more, below!

Clothing and accessories sales

Banana Republic

Banana Republic's summer sale is up to 60% off with an extra 20% off applied at checkout.

Fern Linen-Blend Short Sleeve Sweater, Navy
Banana Republic

Fern Linen-Blend Short Sleeve Sweater, Navy

Price: $39.99 38% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $65
Charlize Linen Midi Dress, Black
Banana Republic

Charlize Linen Midi Dress, Black

Price: $95.99 49% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $190
Huckberry

Relwen Utility Windshort - 7&#34; in Driftwood
Huckberry

Relwen Utility Windshort - 7" in Driftwood

Price: $110 30% SavingsHuckberry

Original: $158
Madewell

Take 25% off with code SUNDAZE online only at Madewell.

Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress
Madewell

Poplin Ruffle A-Line Midi Dress

Price: $73.87 32% SavingsMadewell

Original: $110 Use promo code SUNDAZE
Baggy Jean Shorts
Madewell

Baggy Jean Shorts

Price: $63.37 25% SavingsMadewell

Original: $84.50 Use promo code SUNDAZE
The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag
Madewell

The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag

Price: $93.37 32% SavingsMadewell

Original: $138 Use promo code SUNDAZE
J.Crew

Get discounts at J.Crew with code SHOPSALE.

A-line stretch cotton poplin midi dress
Madewell

A-line stretch cotton poplin midi dress

Price: $70.99 60% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $178 Use promo code SHOPSALE
Smocked midi dress in linen
Madewell

Smocked midi dress in linen

Price: $78.99 60% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $198 Use promo code SHOPSALE
High-rise pleated suit short in Chelsea linen-cupro blend
Madewell

High-rise pleated suit short in Chelsea linen-cupro blend

Price: $29.99 74% SavingsJ.Crew

Original: $118 Use promo code SHOPSALE
Maisonette

WEEFARERS BY WEESTYLE CO. WeeFarers Polarized Sunglasses, Tortoise Shell
Maisonette

WEEFARERS BY WEESTYLE CO. WeeFarers Polarized Sunglasses, Tortoise Shell

Price: $26.25 25% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $35
CASA CLARA Women&#39;s Camilla Handwoven Bag, Shimmery Tan
Maisonette

CASA CLARA Women's Camilla Handwoven Bag, Shimmery Tan

Price: $50.40 30% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $72
MAISON ME Women&#39;s Abigail Dress, Retro Bell Floral
Maisonette

MAISON ME Women's Abigail Dress, Retro Bell Floral

Price: $41.40 70% SavingsMaisonette

Original: $138
Good American

Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American

Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit

Price: $52.99 40% SavingsGood American

Original: $89
Good &#39;90s Weightless Jeans
Good American

Good '90s Weightless Jeans

Price: $79.99 49% SavingsGood American

Original: $159
Sparkle Mini Twist Sarong
Good American

Sparkle Mini Twist Sarong

Price: $38.99 40% SavingsGood American

Original: $65
Nordstrom

The Mini Weekender Travel Bag
Nordstrom

The Mini Weekender Travel Bag

Price: $72.99 25% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $98
BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal

Price: $129.99 23% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $170
Zella Live In Pocket Joggers
Nordstrom

Zella Live In Pocket Joggers

Price: $42.99 33% SavingsNordstrom

Original: $65
DSW

Use promo code SPLASH for 30% off select brands at DSW.

Vans Seldan Sneaker - Women&#39;s
DSW

Vans Seldan Sneaker - Women's

Price: $69.99   From: DSW

Everlane

The Way-High Jean Short
Everlane

The Way-High Jean Short

Price: $27 60% SavingsEverlane

Original: $68
The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-Neck Dress
Everlane

The Rib Soft Knit Scoop-Neck Dress

Price: $49 50% SavingsEverlane

Original: $98
Revolve

Steve Madden Poppy Top
Revolve

Steve Madden Poppy Top

Price: $42 28% SavingsRevolve

Original: $59
Norma Kamali Strapless Fishtail Gown
Revolve

Norma Kamali Strapless Fishtail Gown

Price: $239 9% SavingsRevolve

Original: $265
Home sales

Crate & Barrel

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine
Crate & Barrel

Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine

Price: $549.95 26% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $749.95
Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Qt. Cream Enameled Cast Iron Chef Oven
Crate & Barrel

Le Creuset Signature 7.5-Qt. Cream Enameled Cast Iron Chef Oven

Price: $299.95 35% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $461.95
Vitamix Ascent A3500 Brushed Stainless Steel Blender
Crate & Barrel

Vitamix Ascent A3500 Brushed Stainless Steel Blender

Price: $599.95 7% SavingsCrate & Barrel

Original: $649.95
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Bistro Grill, 12.5&#34;
Sur La Table

Le Creuset Bistro Grill, 12.5"

Price: $129.96 23% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $169.95
Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel 14-Piece Cookware Set
Sur La Table

Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel 14-Piece Cookware Set

Price: $549.96 50% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $1100
Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers, Set Of 3
Sur La Table

Staub Stoneware Rectangular Bakers, Set Of 3

Price: $99.96 58% SavingsSur La Table

Original: $243
Wayfair

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan
Wayfair

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan

Price: $330 23% SavingsWayfair

Original: $429.99
George Oliver Jahidul 24&#34; H x 36&#34; W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit
Wayfair

George Oliver Jahidul 24" H x 36" W Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

Price: $199 44% SavingsWayfair

Original: $358.20
Samsung 3 Piece Kitchen Package with French Door Refrigerator &#38; 29.94&#34; Slide-In Gas Range
Wayfair

Samsung 3 Piece Kitchen Package with French Door Refrigerator & 29.94" Slide-In Gas Range

Price: $3197 39% SavingsWayfair

Original: $5257
Alwyn Home 600 Fill Power Lightweight Down Comforter
Wayfair

Alwyn Home 600 Fill Power Lightweight Down Comforter

Price: $53.99 50% SavingsWayfair

Original: $107.99
The Home Depot

Google Nest Hub Max - Smart Home Speaker and 10 in. Display with Google Assistant - Chalk
The Home Depot

Google Nest Hub Max - Smart Home Speaker and 10 in. Display with Google Assistant - Chalk

Price: $169 26% SavingsThe Home Depot

Original: $229
Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger &#38; Bag
The Home Depot

Milwaukee M18 18V Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless Compact Drill/Impact Combo Kit (2-Tool) W/ (2) 2.0Ah Batteries, Charger & Bag

Price: $159 30% SavingsThe Home Depot

Original: $229
Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser (66 in. W x 20 in. D x 35.75 H)
The Home Depot

Home Decorators Collection Bellmore White 9-Drawer Dresser (66 in. W x 20 in. D x 35.75 H)

Price: $658.90 40% SavingsThe Home Depot

Original: $1099
Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB, Espresso Machine with Grinder
Amazon

De’Longhi La Specialista Arte EC9155MB, Espresso Machine with Grinder

Price: $499.95 28% SavingsAmazon

Original: $699.95
INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (NS-43F301NA22, 2021 Model)
Amazon

INSIGNIA 43-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (NS-43F301NA22, 2021 Model)

Price: $159.99 46% SavingsAmazon

Original: $299.99
