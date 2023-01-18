Save the date!

The annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will be making a grand return this summer.

The retailer announced this week that this year's highly-anticipated sale will begin on July 17 and run through Aug. 6.

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images, FILE In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a woman wearing a mask walks past a Nordstrom store in New York.

Below, find out what you need to know to score big savings on tons of items.

What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one the department store's biggest sales of the year, and slashes prices on everything from clothing and exclusive beauty picks to amazing home finds and much more.

During this limited time sales event, shoppers usually have the opportunity to snag and stock up before prices shoot back up after the sale wraps.

Flashing back to last year, Nordstrom offered deep discounts on popular brands including Free People, Spanx, Coach, NARS and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.

Important Nordstrom Anniversary Sale dates

Cardmember early access

July 11-16: Icons

July 12-16: Ambassadors

July 13-16: Influencers

July 17- Aug. 6: Everyone