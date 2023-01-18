Save the date!
The annual Nordstrom Anniversary Sale will be making a grand return this summer.
The retailer announced this week that this year's highly-anticipated sale will begin on July 17 and run through Aug. 6.
Below, find out what you need to know to score big savings on tons of items.
What is the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale?
The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one the department store's biggest sales of the year, and slashes prices on everything from clothing and exclusive beauty picks to amazing home finds and much more.
During this limited time sales event, shoppers usually have the opportunity to snag and stock up before prices shoot back up after the sale wraps.
Flashing back to last year, Nordstrom offered deep discounts on popular brands including Free People, Spanx, Coach, NARS and Charlotte Tilbury, to name a few.
Important Nordstrom Anniversary Sale dates
Cardmember early access
July 11-16: Icons
July 12-16: Ambassadors
July 13-16: Influencers
July 17- Aug. 6: Everyone
"GMA" will be sure to update this post leading up to the big sale. Stay tuned for the best picks to shop across all categories!