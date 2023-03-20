When Taylor Swift announced her Eras tour, fans went wild with excitement. Now, the tour is officially here.

This is the 11-time Grammy winner's first tour since 2018, and it incorporates top tunes from all of the musical eras of her career. Aligning with all of her greatest hits throughout the years, Taylor Swift kicked off her tour wearing a fascinating array of outfits that correlate with her different time periods of music.

From sparkling one-pieces to stylish t-shirt and shorts looks, Swifties will appreciate the fashion ride she journeys through with her performances.

Just ahead, check out a breakdown of some of her standout style moments so far.

1989

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium, March 17, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz.

While performing hits from her "1989" portion of the show, Taylor wore a sparkling green two-piece designed by Roberto Cavalli.

22

Swift recreated an updated look from her "22" music video that included a sequin top that read "A Lot Going on at the Moment." Her original top read "Not A Lot Going On at the Moment." She paired the look with tiny black shorts and a fedora-style hat.

Free and flowing

She marveled the crowd during night two in Arizona wearing a beautiful cream-toned flowy dress custom created by Alberta Ferretti.

Swiftie sparkle

For opening night, Swift was seen dazzling in a custom Versace bodysuit that she paired with equally dazzling Louboutin boots.

Reputation

As a nod to her edgy "Reputation" era of music, Swift was hard to miss in an asymmetrical Roberto Cavalli red and black ensemble.

Fearless

Playing on all the glitz and gold showcased during her "Fearless" era, Swift donned a stunning custom Roberto Cavalli Couture embroidered rohombus top and mini skirt full of Swarovski crystals and metallic embroidery.

Lover

While performing "The Man" during Swift's Lover portion of her set list, she's seen wearing a sparkly Versace double-breasted blazer embellished in iridescent crystals. She paired the look with matching Christian Louboutin knee boots.

Folklore

Really getting into character, Swift wore a purple Alberta Ferretti look that screams "cottage-core" during her Folklore portion of the show.

Speak Now

