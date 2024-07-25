Christie Brinkley is a timeless beauty who continues to stun at 70, and she has something to say about it for to all the folks she sees discussing age just a little too much these days.
Brinkley posted a gorgeous photo on Instagram on Tuesday to share her wisdom on growing older.
"All this talk about age ! But I think 70 is the new 40 a great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel, or start a new company. The sky is the limit. Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!" Birnkley posted with the hashtags "#sexy70 #startuplife #70strong" tacked on for emphasis.
New adventures have been a recurring theme for Brinkley this year especially, with endeavors like her recent clothing collection for HSN and events for her zero sugar wine, Bellisima, keeping the supermodel regularly out and about.
She also helped celebrate the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition earlier this year, glowing in a bright red dress while posing on the red carpet for the magazine's launch party in May.
Brinkley's friends and fans filled the comments with praise like, "Still a goddess" and "Never more beautiful!"
Many also noted how her attitude and spirit only elevate her otherworldly beauty, as evidenced in the consistent positivity Brinkley showcases in her posts which highlight more gorgeous photos and inspiring words. There are also more pieces from her TWRHLL collaboration with HSN set to drop Thursday night at 9 PM EST.