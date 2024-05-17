Christie Brinkley and a host of fellow supermodels, cover stars and other celebrities stepped out Thursday night to celebrate the launch of the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at New York City's Hard Rock Hotel.
The magazine recently turned 60 years old and celebrated by releasing seven gorgeous covers featuring models from throughout the Swimsuit Issue's history including Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady and more.
Brinkley stole the show with her dramatic entrance in a skin-tight, bright red dress that featured a thigh-high slit and fluttering sleeves. She accentuated the color of the dress further by pairing it with matching lipstick, pointy white pumps and a gorgeous, glowing tan.
Brinkley has been rushing around NYC all week while promoting the Swimsuit Issue launch and the upcoming May 30 launch of her lifestyle brand with HSN, TWRHLL by Christie Brinkley. She calls the line of chic, breezy pieces "comfortable classics with a fun twist for all moods and adventures."
The Sports Illustrated 60th Swimsuit Issue is officially out Friday, May 17.
See more of the stars below, including Tyra Banks in a structured power suit, Brittany Mahomes dripping in metallic silver -- her husband Patrick Mahomes' coordinating look let her shine -- Stewart twirling a golden strand of pearls and more.