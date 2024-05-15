Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is celebrating 60 years with not one, but seven amazing covers.
The publication unveiled its celebratory issue on Instagram Tuesday alongside a caption that reads, "Since 1964, SI Swimsuit has set the standard for celebrating the beauty of women from all walks of life, inspiring confidence and redefining beauty norms."
Photographed by Yu Tsai, three of the "Legends" covers includes group shots of past models including Christie Brinkley, Martha Stewart, Tyra Banks and many more.
"Over the past 60 years, we have shattered stereotypes, embraced diversity, and championed inclusivity," said MJ Day, editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in a statement. "With each passing year, we have challenged ourselves to push boundaries and redefine what it means to be Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. While this year's issue is a tribute to the recent past, it's also a reminder of the work we must continue to do. We must remind women to challenge the status quo, to celebrate strength and confidence, and to inspire those around us to embrace their uniqueness and pursue their passions fearlessly.”
In addition to the three group covers, Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton, Hunter McGrady, and Gayle King were photographed on solo covers.
McGrady is is seen wearing a nude-toned swimsuit with a midriff cutout as she holds up a sheer cover-up while posing on a boardwalk as the sun sets against ocean water behind her.
The model shared her gratitude for her SI Swimsuit feature in a post saying, "This moment will forever be one of my greatest. I am profoundly aware of the legacy of powerful women who have paved the way, those who tirelessly advocate for inclusivity every single day. These are the women who dare to raise their voices in a world that often demands our silence and diminishment."
"To the women who have never seen themselves reflected in the world around them, who have been told they are not enough, and yet persist tirelessly — this is for you," McGrady continued. "To those who harbor dreams deemed too ambitious, and to those who pour their hearts into everything they do, your strength is an inspiration. To the mothers who hesitate to embrace boldness, wear the swimsuit, or love themselves in their evolving forms, know that your courage is a beacon. To every woman who aspires to have it all, remember that each victory is a victory for us all, and a collective step forward. Here's to us, ladies."
In addition to the 27 cover models featured in the franchise's 60th anniversary issue, models Chanel Iman, Cristen Harper, Kamie Crawford and more are included on this year's rosters. Also, Brittany Mahomes, Lori Harvey and Penny Lane have been added to the lineup of rookies. Athletes Alexa Massari, Jasmine Williams and Jillian Hayes are also spotlighted.
The SI Swimsuit 60th anniversary issue hits newsstands on May 17.