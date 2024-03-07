Celebrations are in order as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is coming up on its 60th anniversary.

The magazine has been sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of its SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legends shoot, and there are not one, but many familiar faces being featured — including an iconic lineup of 29 of the magazine's past models.

Of those notables, includes Christie Brinkley, 70, Maye Musk, 75 and Martha Stewart who is 82.

"Having a wonderful time with fabulous women from the SI Swimsuit 60th Anniversary Legend's Shoot @si_swimsuit cover girls," the publication captioned a black and white photo of Stewart and Musk conversing.

In another video clip shared by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Brinkley is seen in a shimmering gown while reflecting on some of her past shoots with the outlet.

When asked, "If you could give your younger self one piece of advice, what would it be?" Brinkley responded, "You're good enough. It's always what makes you, you, that's most original and the best part of you."

Other models seen in the behind-the-scenes teases include Paulina Porizkova, Hunter McGrady, Halima Aden and many more.

Last year, Stewart made history after becoming the oldest model to star on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's cover.

"This time I was motivated by showing people my age can still look good, feel good, be good," Stewart said in a video for SI.