Among the star-studded guests at the 2024 Super Bowl this year were two powerhouse moms who just so happen to have also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine.

Martha Stewart, who made history when she became the magazine’s oldest cover model in May 2023, shared snapshots of her and Brittany Mahomes meeting backstage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, where Mahomes’ husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and his team took on the San Francisco 49ers.

Martha Stewart and Brittany Mahomes. Theo Wargo/Mindy Small/Getty Images

“one sports illustrated swimsuit to another! @superbowllasvegas2024,” the 82-year-old wrote in an Instagram post.

Martha Stewart and Brittany Mahomes embrace while meeting at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Martha Stewart/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes, a former soccer player-turned-co-owner of NWSL's Kansas City Current, was unveiled as the SI Swimsuit Rookie on Thursday. In making the announcement, SI Swimsuit Editor-in-Chief MJ Day called her "the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse."

When Stewart debuted on the cover of SI Swimsuit, Day also called her a "legend" and "the definition of a great female entrepreneur who built a dynasty against insurmountable odds."

For Sunday’s big game, Mahomes, a mom of two, sported Chiefs red from head to toe, with a sleeveless red jumpsuit featuring her husband’s jersey number embroidered by her left ankle and "Mahomes" stitched along her right thigh.

Meanwhile, Stewart, a mom of one and a grandmother of two, shone in a glittery sequined gold top, matching golden trousers and a mustard coat for added warmth.

The Chiefs ended up defeating the 49ers in overtime with Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. scoring the final touchdown and giving the Chiefs a 25-22 victory.