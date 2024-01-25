Patrick Mahomes is a proud husband and father.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was seen in action on the field at Highmark Stadium Sunday as the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC divisional playoff game.

Kansas City scored the game ultimately assisted by Travis Kelce's two touchdowns, with a 27-24 win. Like a lot of the games, Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, was spotted at the stadium showing her support and cheering for her husband and his team.

Wearing a red puffer jacket with her husband's 15 jersey number adorned on it and black fuzzy bucket hat, Brittany Mahomes posted a photo of herself on Instagram standing on the sideline, celebrating the victory.

"Round 2❤️," she wrote in the caption.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes have been together since they were in high school. The couple tied the knot on March 12, 2022 after welcoming their first child, a daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes in 2021.

The pair are also parents to their second child, a son named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Speaking to "Good Morning America" in 2023, the NFL player discussed what it means to be a dad after becoming a father of two.

"It gives you a different perspective," he said at the time. "You enjoy every day so much more and having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments."

What to know about Patrick Mahomes' wife and their 2 kids

Brittany Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, on the red carpet at Union Station arriving for the Super Bowl LVII championship ring ceremony, June 15, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes was born on Aug. 31, 1995, in Whitehouse, Texas. After graduating from high school, Brittany Mahomes enrolled at the University of Texas at Tyler where she played soccer.

She later signed with the Icelandic professional soccer team Afturelding/Fram after graduating from college the same year Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick during the first round of the NFL draft.

The pair became engaged in 2020 before welcoming their first child in 2021. A year later, they tied the knot in March 2022 at a private ceremony held in Maui, Hawaii.

She built her own company, Brittany Lynne Fitness which offers clients programs with guided workouts. Brittany Mahomes also co-founded the Kansas City Current with her husband, as an expansion team in the National Women's Soccer League in 2021.

Sterling Skye Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with his wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Born on Feb. 20, 2021, in Kansas City, Missouri, Sterling, now, 2, is the first child of the couple.

The football player announced the arrival of his little girl via an Instagram post featuring a sweet picture of his daughter's tiny hand wrapped around his finger. Brittany Mahomes was also in the photo, wearing a necklace with their baby girl's name.

"Sterling Skye Mahomes," he wrote in the caption, "2/20/21 ❤️."

Brittany Mahomes has shared many of Sterling's first occasions in her life on Instagram including her first Halloween, first Christmas, first Father's Day and more.

Sterling also served as the flower girl at the couple's wedding. She's also a loyal fan of her dad, often sporting his number while making appearances at some of his games.

Last February, the Mahomes family threw Sterling a candy-themed party for her second birthday. "Our Sterling Skye turns 2 tomorrow! 💗," Brittany Mahomes wrote in the caption.

Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III

The second child of the couple, 1-year-old Bronze was born on Nov. 29, 2022. They announced the birth of their son via Instagram post sharing a photo of the infant's legs in a brown and white onesie, simply captioning it with the boy's name.

"Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍," they wrote at the time.

Last March, Brittany Mahomes shared a sweet photo of Bronze celebrating a new milestone, adding texts on the photo that read, "My boy 🥹. 3 months 🤍."