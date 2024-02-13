Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl.

The 28-year-old notched his third Super Bowl victory in seven seasons on Sunday in a thrilling 25-22 overtime win against the San Francisco 49ers -- the second team in NFL history to win in overtime since the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his daughter, Sterling Skye after winning Super Bowl LVIII, in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

With the three-time Super Bowl MVP on pace to rewrite the NFL record books, Mahomes took a moment to reflect on the win, his team and his future with "Good Morning America."

"Obviously we've had a great start, a great run. And we've done a lot of great things, but we've still got a long ways to go," Mahomes told ABC News' Will Reeve at Disneyland. "If I can have the mindset to continue to get better every single day when I'm done playing, people will be able to put whatever title they want to put on me."

Patrick Mahomes appears on "Good Morning America" during an interview that aired Feb. 13, 2024. ABC News

He went on, "You have to compete with yourself -- that's the first person you compete with every single day, trying to be the best person, to be the best player that you can be, be the best teammate, the best father."

Mahomes, feted as a hero after taking home the Super Bowl title last year, told "GMA" in a 2023 interview from Disneyland that he would be back in the same spot at the end of this season.

"I'm gonna try to try to do whatever I can to work my tail off to win another Super Bowl and then we'll meet again," Mahomes told Reeve at the time, rightly predicting his present situation.

But the back-to-back Super Bowl wins didn't come easily at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Mahomes stayed in the driver's seat for all 74 minutes and 57 seconds of the game -- the longest Super Bowl ever.

The only time I felt like I was a little nervous was maybe that fourth down play...

"We prepare for those moments," he said, referring to the plays in overtime. "The only time I felt like I was a little nervous was maybe that fourth down play -- we're about to go out there and get it, but at the same time you just go back to your fundamentals."

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs holds the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Passing to wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. for the winning touchdown, Mahomes led Kansas City to their Super Bowl 58 title.

"It's almost all emotion -- I was just running and then I didn't know where to go. So I had to lay down somewhere and I did some type of tumble on the ground. And it's a moment that I'll never forget," Mahomes said of the scene immediately after.

He added, "Winning the Super Bowl in Vegas -- it was going to be a long night, but we’re at Disneyland now and we're enjoying every bit of it."

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates with his daughter, Sterling Skye, wife Britttany and teammate Travis Kelce after winning Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

His teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, who recorded nine receptions for 93 yards on Sunday, enjoyed the post-game celebrations alongside girlfriend Taylor Swift, his brother and Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Those two brothers, man. They're the life of the party wherever they go," Mahomes said. "Travis Kelce's had a great, great couple years, I'll say that."

And Mahomes is ready as ever to keep the fairy tale streak alive with his sights already set on a meeting at Disney World this time next year.

"We have the Super Bowl in New Orleans, a little flight over, let's do it," he said with a smile.

Mahomes, who was selected 10th overall by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2017 draft, finished 34 of 46 for 333 yards and two touchdowns in this Super Bowl appearance.