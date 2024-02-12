Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted dancing to a remix of Swift’s "Love Story: while sharing a kiss and celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

In the video, Taylor and Travis are seen dancing along to a bass-heavy remix of Swift’s classic 2008 song at the XS Nightclub at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel.

As the pair embraced each other and shared a kiss, the camera at the club panned to the right to reveal Grammy-nominated DJ Marshmellow playing the song from behind his DJ decks at the club.

Taylor Swift attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas after a concert in Japan. Danny Mahoney/Wynn Las Vegas

According to the Wynn, the Chiefs and other stars, including Miles Teller, Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, Jason Kelce and Winnie Harlow attended the celebration.

The Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in a thrilling overtime matchup at Sunday's big game.