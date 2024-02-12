Taylor Swift supported Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce as his team won the 2024 Super Bowl.

Swift joined Kelce's family on the field at Allegiant Stadium after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime victory to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce embrace after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce stand on the field after Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images) Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

In addition to the Kelce family, Swift was also seen at the game in Las Vegas with her mom, Andrea Swift, and friends including Blake Lively and Ice Spice.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Ashley Avignone, Ice Spice and Blake Lively during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Frank Franklin/AP

The women erupted in cheers when Kansas City clinched their overtime victory over the 49ers with a touchdown.

Taylor Swift and others celebrate after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Feb. 11, 2024. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

During the pre-game on Sunday, the "Midnights" hitmaker turned up dressed in black and wearing a Chiefs letterman-style jacket while hanging out in a suite with friends and family.

Swift’s attendance at the big game showed her continued support for Travis Kelce, who she has been dating since last year.

Taylor Swift, along with Ice Spice, Jason Kelce, Ashley Avignon and Blake Lively watch Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs, Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The "Anti-Hero" singer landed in Los Angeles on Saturday after wrapping up a four-night series at the Tokyo Dome in Japan as part of her Eras Tour, according to the Associated Press.

Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively react prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas. Steph Chambers/Getty Images

With Tokyo 17 hours ahead of Las Vegas, where the Super Bowl was being held, the time difference worked in Swift's favor, giving her enough time to then travel to Las Vegas and make it to the big game.

The Super Bowl marked Swift's 13th time attending the Chiefs game. She was among those who celebrated the team's 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

After the game in Baltimore ended, Swift, who was decked out in Chiefs red and a diamond friendship bracelet, was all smiles as she was photographed on the field, greeting Kelce in a celebratory "AFC Champions, Chiefs Are All In" T-shirt, with hugs and a kiss.

Swift could then be heard telling Kelce at the time, "I've never seen anything like that in my life," as they embraced.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore, MD, Jan. 28, 2024. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Less than a week after the Super Bowl, Swift will be back on the road for her next Eras Tour stop, where she is set to begin a three-night residency at Melbourne Cricket Grounds in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 16.