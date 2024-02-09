Following her record-breaking win at the Grammys on Sunday, pop superstar Taylor Swift jetted off to Japan for the international leg of her Eras Tour on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for best pop vocal album for "Midnights" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 4, 2024. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Bryan West, USA Today's Taylor Swift reporter, has been in Japan, keeping track of Swift as she continues her four-night residency at the Tokyo Dome.

"Taylor Swift just wrapped up night three in Tokyo. She ended about 9:15 p.m. local time," West said on "Good Morning America" Friday. "When I was out there, I saw a lot of red and gold jerseys, a lot of No. 87s."

Excitement is building as both Swifties and NFL fans alike are curious to see whether the "Midnights" singer will head to the 2024 Super Bowl this coming Sunday, where her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, MD, Jan. 28, 2024. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"It does appear the fan base, the Swiftie base, even over here in Japan, is supporting the Chiefs, and they are going to be watching the Super Bowl to see, one, if Taylor Swift shows up, and [two], see if the Chiefs can pull it off," West said Friday.

Here is what we know about Swift's whirlwind week ahead.

Taylor Swift will perform in Tokyo Saturday night

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" in Tokyo, Feb. 7, 2024. Toru Hanai/AP

On Feb. 10, Swift will perform in front of an audience of about 55,000 for her final night at the Tokyo Dome, where she has sold out each of her four shows. Saturday's show is set to start at about 6 p.m. local time.

The flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is approximately 13 hours

A nonstop flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas is anywhere between 12 hours and 25 minutes to 13 hours and 30 minutes, barring bad weather or other travel conditions.

Despite the 17-hour time difference between Tokyo and Las Vegas, if Swift wraps up her concert Saturday night and then boards a plane quickly, she can reasonably make it back to the U.S. in time for the Super Bowl kick-off, which is estimated to begin around 3:30 p.m. PT.

The US embassy in Japan is committed to getting Swift to the Super Bowl

As the fan frenzy continues, even the Embassy of Japan in the U.S. has weighed in on Swift's expected travel plans.

Last Friday, the Japanese embassy issued a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, filled with references to Swift's album titles and confirming that Swift can indeed travel from Tokyo to Las Vegas to make it in time for the Super Bowl.

"We know that many people in Japan are excited to experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, so we wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs when they take the field for the Super Bowl wearing Red," the embassy wrote in part.

Swift is fighting a student who tracks her private jet

News broke Wednesday that Swift's lawyers had sent a cease-and-desist letter, obtained and reviewed by ABC News, to Jack Sweeney, a Florida college student who reportedly ran social media accounts dedicated to tracking the private jets of Swift and other celebrities, calling it "stalking and harassing behavior" that posed an "imminent threat" to Swift.

A spokesperson for Sweeney told ABC News in a statement that the social media accounts have since been taken down by Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Threads.

Travis Kelce isn't letting Taylor Swift frenzy distract him

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gestures during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore, MD, Jan. 28, 2024. Nick Wass/AP

Despite the public frenzy surrounding Swift and Kelce's relationship, as well as speculation that the two might get engaged soon, Kelce said he remains focused on the task at hand: winning this year's Super Bowl.

"Football is my main focus right now. There's a lot of people counting on me in this building, in this city, in this organization," he said during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Jan. 31.

Still, the proud boyfriend also called Swift "unbelievable" at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday.

"She's rewriting the history books herself. I told her I'll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too," he said, speaking with reporters Monday night.