Usher is just days away from taking the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, and ahead of the event, he's released a short film, "Where's Usher?"

The film, which features a star-studded cast, including Lil Jon, Taraji P. Henson, Ludacris, Tim Cook and more, takes audiences on a quest to find Usher, who has gone missing in Las Vegas. It's their mission to find him right before it's time to perform at the Super Bowl.

Clues take the group to a magician, a skating rink and a water fountain -- where Usher is "making it rain" and "letting it burn" -- and help get the singer to his highly anticipated, history-making 15-minute set.

Ludacris, Taraji P. Henson, and Lil Jon appear in this screengrab for a new short film from Apple Music featuring Usher. Apple Music

Additionally, 14 songs are weaved into the film, which might be a clue to the music he'll play at the actual Super Bowl on Sunday.

In addition to his Super Bowl gig, the "Good Good" singer recently added new dates to his just-announced Past Present Future Tour.

Due to "incredible fan demand," the Grammy winner announced he will make 17 additional stops on his North American tour, which kicks off this fall, according to a press release.

He'll start with performances at his originally scheduled stop in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 20 and will now play a follow-up show in D.C. the next day.

Usher appears in this screengrab from a new Super Bowl LVIII halftime short film from Apple Music. Apple Music

Other cities where Usher will extend his stay include Baltimore, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Dallas, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and Brooklyn, New York.

On the tour, Usher will perform songs from his 30-year career as well as new material from his ninth studio album, "Coming Home," out Feb. 9.