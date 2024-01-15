Usher opened up about his upcoming 2024 Super Bowl halftime performance, sharing his preparation leading up to the event and teasing a surprise.

Sitting down in an interview with "Good Morning America" entertainment contributor Kelley L. Carter, which aired on Monday, the eight-time Grammy award-winning artist discussed his feelings after landing the monumental gig which will take place next month.

"It’s been a dream of mine and a bucket list, you know, thing to be able to get it," he said. "You know, they say what is it, Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right?

"You should put [the] Super Bowl there too, right?" he continued with a laugh.

With decades of experience and having achieved a huge level of success in the industry, including earning 9 number-one singles and selling more than 65 million albums worldwide, Usher, 45, shared how he plans to compile those accomplishments into his upcoming 13-minute performance.

"I try to get back as far as I can," he explained. "Go back to the first album if I could. But, you know, it’s literally 13 minutes."

"I think I just start it by making certain that — my kids approved, I got my portion of it from, for the, you know, the 30 and up, I got them," the R &B legend said.

"But for my young’uns, Cinco and Naviyd, I’m taking notes. They’ve been like taking conference calls with my entire team, giving notes," he added with a laugh, referring to his teenage sons, whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Asked if this will be a solo show or Usher and friends, the singer replied without revealing any spoilers, saying, "it’s gonna be a great show."

"In Vegas, you know, it’s [the] dealer’s choice," he quipped.

During the interview with "GMA," Usher discussed the time he began his first rehearsal for the show by bringing up his performance as a support act with Black Eyed Peas in 2011.

"Since that day I think, I had it in my mind that I wanted to go back to the stage," he recalled.

Usher said he is "mindful" when drawing inspiration from some of the previous performers.

"I think about -- you know -- let me see, a couple people have decided to take their shirt off onstage," he said with a laugh. "So -- Adam Levine, yeah, he definitely took his shirt off. So I'm like, okay, whatever Adam's doing."

"You know…so I'm getting my chest together, getting my six-pack together," he continued.

Responding to questions about his favorite song to perform and if "Yeah!" was one of them, Usher said, "Don’t get me wrong, I love 'Yeah!' I love 'Yeah!' because of the energy that it brings, and Atlanta, you know, the culture."

"But that serenaded moment that then led to 'Superstar,' like man, that’s so cool," he shared. "I love that."

Super Bowl LVIII takes place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

In addition to his upcoming performance, February 2024 also marks another milestone in the singer’s life with the release of his new album, “Coming Home” on Feb. 9.

Usher will dish on the album in the second part of his interview with “GMA” which will be aired on Friday, Feb. 2.