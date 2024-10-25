Lady Gaga's new era has officially arrived.
After releasing "Harlequin," the companion album to the film "Joker: Folie à Deux," in which Gaga stars as Harleen "Lee" Quinzel opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck/Joker, Gaga has now dropped "Disease," the first single from her next official studio album, due out in February 2025.
While a lyric video for the track is out now, it's not clear when an official video will be out. Gaga previously posted a teaser on Instagram that shows her running away from someone following her in a car.
In the upbeat, electro-pop and somewhat sinister-sounding song, Gaga sings, "I could play the doctor / I can cure your disease / If you were a sinner / I could make you believe / Lay you down like 1, 2, 3 / Eyes roll back in ecstasy / I can smell your sickness / I can cure ya, cure your disease."
Gaga previously said that her fiance Michael Polansky encouraged her to make the upcoming album a pop album. In fact, Polansky co-wrote "Disease" with Gaga, alongside producers Andrew Watt and Cirkut.
Listen to "Disease" here: