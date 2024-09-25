Lady Gaga stuns alongside fiance Michael Polansky at 'Joker: Folie à Deux' London premiere: Photos
Lady Gaga and her fiance Michael Polansky were all smiles as they stepped out for date night at the U.K. premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" on Wednesday.
The "Born This Way" singer, 38, wore a red dress with accentuated shoulders and makeup inspired by her character, Harleen "Lee" Quinzel -- aka Harley Quinn -- as she posed for photos at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.
Polansky wore a classic black suit for the event.
Elsewhere on the red carpet, Gaga also took photos with her co-star Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck) and the film's director, Todd Phillips.
The U.K. premiere of "Joker: Folie à Deux" comes one day after Gaga announced "Harlequin," a companion album to the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's "Joker."
The album will be released Sept. 27.
"Joker: Folie à Deux," which held its world premiere earlier this month at the Venice Film Festival, hits theaters Oct. 4.