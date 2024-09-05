Lady Gaga brought the drama on Wednesday during the world premiere of "Joker: Folie À Deux" at the Venice Film Festival.
For the event, Gaga wore a plunging black Christian Dior Haute Couture gown with a pleated skirt.
She also accessorized the look with a unique headpiece by Philip Treacy, which featured an abstract design with sweeping lace details.
In the past, the "Die with a Smile" singer has opted for Treacy's unique headpieces for some of her iconic looks, including the bedazzled lobster headpiece she wore during the final London date of her Monster Ball tour in 2010 and the black avant-garde headpiece she wore during her Jazz & Piano Las Vegas shows.
The Academy Award winner, who stars as Harley Quinn in the "Joker" sequel, was all smiles as she arrived at the premiere with Michael Polansky by her side.
She also posed for photos with her "Joker: Folie À Deux" co-star, Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips.
Earlier in the day, the trio took part in a press conference to talk about the highly anticipated film.
Gaga called working with Phillips and Phoenix a "collaborative process."
"We all worked together and everything visually in the film was made like a painting," she said. "From the music to the wardrobe."
"We worked really as a team," she added.
"Joker: Folie à Deux" arrives in theaters on Oct. 4.