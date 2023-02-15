Lady Gaga fans got a Valentine's Day gift on Tuesday courtesy of "Joker: Folie à Deux" director Todd Phillips.

"Happy Valentines Day," Phillips shared, alongside a photo of Gaga embracing her co-star in the upcoming film, Joaquin Phoenix.

Gaga also posted the same image on her Instagram, as did the official "Joker" and Warner Bros. Pictures accounts.

The Grammy winner is reportedly playing Harley Quinn -- the psychiatrist who becomes the Joker's sidekick/love interest -- in the upcoming "Joker" sequel. While the post seemingly confirmed the rumor, she has yet to explicitly name the character she's playing in the movie.

The first "Joker" movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide and picked up a pair of Oscars, including Phoenix's best actor win.