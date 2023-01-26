"Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song 'Hold My Hand' for an Oscar this year!" Gaga, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding a bouquet of flowers.

"Writing this song for the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget," she continued. "So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop."

Gaga, who won the Oscar for best original song for "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born" in 2019, also teased that she was busy working on her next film, "Joker: Folie à Deux." The film, a sequel to 2019's "Joker," is set to hit theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

"I'm on set filming now big love to little monsters!" she wrote, playfully adding a joker card emoji.

Gaga's "Hold My Hand" is nominated at the 95th Academy Awards alongside Diane Warren's "Applause" from "Tell It Like a Woman" and Rihanna's song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," as well as "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" and "This Is a Life" from "Everything Everywhere All at Once."