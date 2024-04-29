Jeff Bridges, the original star of 1982's "Tron," who played against a digitally de-aged version of himself in 2010's "Tron: Legacy," will return for the forthcoming "Tron: Ares."
Disney confirmed the news Monday with an Instagram post featuring the Oscar-winning actor reading a script with his name plastered across it.
"Jeff Bridges returns to the grid. #TronAres," the post's caption reads.
The news comes after Bridges told the "Film Comment" podcast he was getting ready to shoot the third installment in the franchise and was "really anxious" to work alongside Jared Leto, an actor he "admired."
The "Big Lebowski" star also spoke in the podcast interview about there being more "practical" -- or non-CG -- environments this time around, praising the "beautiful sets" he's seen so far for production.
Fans will have to see how Bridges fits into the story as "Tron: Legacy" ended with his character Flynn seemingly sacrificing himself so that his son Sam (Garrett Hedlund) could escape back into the real world with Olivia Wilde's Quorra.
"Tron: Ares," directed by Joachim Rønning, stars Leto alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson and Sarah Desjardins.
The film, according to its synopsis, "follows a highly sophisticated Program, Ares, who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind's first encounter with A.I. beings."
