Happy Gilmore is back to hitting the links!
The famed 1996 character from the comedy classic "Happy Gilmore" will be getting a brand new movie with famed lead actor Adam Sandler reprising his starring role as a hockey player who reinvents himself as a golf star.
"Happy Gilmore is back!" read a post from Netflix on social media Wednesday. "Adam Sandler will reprise his iconic role in a brand new movie coming to Netflix," the post continued.
"Happy Gilmore," a film which has evolved into a cult classic through the years, tells the story of a down-and-out hockey player who uses his prior experience to pick up golf, quickly gaining popularity for his cartoon-like golf swing.
One of the film's most iconic scenes features former "The Price is Right" host, the late Bob Barker, and Gilmore exchanging blows on a golf course.
In 2021, Sandler and Christopher McDonald, who plays the antagonist Shooter McGavin, celebrated 25 years since the film's release with Sandler posting a video on X shooting Gilmore's iconic tee shot.
In response, Christopher McDonald shared a video response from Shooter McGavin's profile, making a put into a cup in a living room fake golf set up.