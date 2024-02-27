Adam Sandler attended the premiere of his upcoming film "Spaceman" with his family by his side.

The actor, his wife Jackie and their two daughters, 17-year-old Sadie and 15-year-old Sunny, were all smiles as they posed together at the event in Los Angeles Monday night.

Jackie Sandler, Adam Sandler, Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler attend the Photocall for Netflix's "Spaceman" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood , Feb. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The film's director, Johan Renck, and cast, including Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Isabella Rossellini and Kunal Nayyar, also posed for photos at the premiere.

(L-R) Johan Renck, Carey Mulligan, Adam Sandler, Isabella Rossellini, and Kunal Nayyar attend the Photocall for Netflix's "Spaceman" at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood, Feb. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The upcoming film is based the sci-fi novel "Spaceman of Bohemia" by Jaroslav Kalfař.

According to a description of the film from Netflix's Tudum, Sandler plays an astronaut on a mission to repair his marriage.

"Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth," the film's description reads.

It continues, "Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late."

Adam Sandler as Jakub and Hanus in "Spaceman." Netflix

An official first look video for the film arrived in December.

Check it out here.

"Spaceman" arrives on Netflix on March 1.