Jennifer Aniston proudly hyped up her longtime friend and colleague Adam Sandler at the People's Choice Awards on Sunday night while presenting the actor with the People's Icon Award.

After Aniston hailed Sandler as her "brother from another mother" in her heartfelt remarks, he took the stage and joked that he thought he was receiving People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" title.

"It’s about freakin' time ... because [I have] been waiting patiently on the sexy bench with [my] legs wide open," Sandler said to a room of laughs.

Jennifer Aniston presents Adam Sandler with the People's Icon Award during the 2024 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 18, 2024. Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

Sandler and Aniston have starred in several films together, including the "Murder Mystery" series and 2011's "Just Go With It."

In his acceptance speech, Sandler, 57, attributed his success to his family and friends with a special shoutout for his two daughters and "best friends," Sadie and Sunny.

Sandler's career started in standup comedy and writing before rising through the funnyman ranks at "Saturday Night Live." He launched an acting career in film -- producing and creating Happy Madison Productions -- which has earned him a laundry list of comedic accolades. He's been nominated for three Grammy Awards, five Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

While his work eventually spread into more dramatic roles with "Uncut Gems" and "Hustle," Sandler was the recipient of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for American Humor last March.