"Oppenheimer" swept at the star-studded 77th British Academy Film Awards, as Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy and Robert Downy Jr. all took home wins Sunday night at the Royal Festival Hall in London's Southbank Centre.

British film producer and director Christopher Nolan poses with the award for Best film and Best director for "Oppenheimer" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

The film garnered a total of 7 wins on the evening, including Best Film, Leading Actor, Supporting Actor and Director.

"I want to thank my fellow nominees and my oppen-homies," Murphy said with a laugh at his attempt to rhyme.

Murphy's co-star and Best Supporting Actor winner Robert Downey Jr. gave a special shoutout in his acceptance speech to his wife: "I place this at the feet of my alpha and omega, Susan Downey."

Irish actor Cillian Murphy poses with the award for Best leading actor for his role in "Oppenheimer" during the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

And Nolan hinted at the cast and crew's bright outlook for the rest of awards season.

"The BAFTAs are often seen as an indicator of what’s to come at the academy awards," the winning director said.

The cast of the dark comedy fantasy "Poor Things" also notched multiple victories, five on the night, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.

"I really want to just thank my mom. Because she's the best person I know in the whole world and she inspires me every single day and she's always made me believe this kind of crazy idea that I could do something like this and I'm beyond grateful," Stone said. "Without her none of this exists. Including my life, so thank you for that too mom."

Da'Vine Joy Randolph poses in the winner's room with her award for Supporting Actress for "The Holdovers" during the 2024 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain, February 18, 2024. Hollie Adams/Reuters

Da'Vine Joy Randolph continued her awards season sweep after winning at both the Golden Globes and Critic's Choice Awards, she tearfully accepted the BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Mary Lamb in “The Holdovers."

"There have been countless Marys throughout history who have never got the chance to wear a beautiful gown and stand on this stage here in London," she said. "Telling her story is a responsibility that I do not take lightly."

To close out the night on a high note, the crowd gave Michael J. Fox a standing ovation as he introduced the night's top honors with the award for Best Film.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, arrives to attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on February 18, 2024. Jordan Pettitt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There was also royalty on the red carpet, with Prince William, who arrived solo as Princess Kate continues to recover from abdominal surgery.

The Prince of Wales serves as president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, which presents the annual awards.