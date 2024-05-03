Ahead of the 2024 Met Gala, we're taking a look at all the standout looks your favorite stars have worn in the past.
When it comes to fashion's biggest night, Rihanna is one who never disappoints with her Met Gala fashion moments.
Last year, Rihanna wore a dramatic white Valentino Haute Couture gown for the Costume Institute Benefit's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."
In April, while walking the gold carpet at the launch event for her Fenty Beauty Soft'lit Foundation in Los Angeles, Rihanna teased her upcoming look for the gala honoring the Met's spring exhibition, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and said that she will be "keeping it real simple" this year.
"I think it's gonna come down to what my makeup and hair is gonna do so I'm gonna play with that," she said. "I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."
The dress code for the star-studded benefit is "The Garden of Time."
Take a look back at all of Rihanna's looks from her past appearances at the Met Gala.
'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty' -- 2023
Rihanna was fashionably late to the 2023 Met Gala and when she finally arrived with partner A$AP Rocky by her side, she didn't disappoint with her look: a custom white Valentino Haute Couture silk gown with a white cape that featured giant camellia appliqués.
She paired the look with stacked diamond and pearl necklaces and oversized white sunglasses with what appeared to be eyelashes.
Once she walked up the Met Gala steps, she unbuttoned her cape and showed that the piece could be worn like a coat as it fell over her shoulders.
'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' -- 2021
In 2021 for the Met Gala's theme, "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," Rihanna stunned in an all black look -- a Balenciaga overcoat and matching hat with jewels. She also accessorized the look with diamond necklaces.
'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination' -- 2018
For the Met Gala's 2018 theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination," Rihanna, who served as a co-chair for the event, served a divine look with her blinged-out papal ensemble, which included a minidress, cape and matching headpiece.
'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between' -- 2017
Rihanna wore a unique floral look to the 2017 Met Gala. The theme was "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between," and the singer walked the carpet in a pink dress by Commes des Garçons. The dress had a bunch of structured pieces of fabric resembling flower petals in various shades of pink and various prints. She paired the look with thigh-high strappy pink gladiator heels.
'China: Through the Looking Glass' -- 2015
Rihanna's 2015 Met Gala look is perhaps one of her most iconic looks that she has ever worn. The singer was the last star of the night to arrive and when she did, she turned heads in a yellow gown by Guo Pei that had a dramatic long stole that trailed behind her as she walked up the Met steps.
In an interview with the late André Leon Talley that night, Rihanna, was also a performer during the event, said that the outfit took two years to make. The look, which was in perfect step with the night's theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass," included different textures including fur, intricate embroidery and silk. She accessorized the look with a matching gold headpiece and gold jewelry.
'Charles James: Beyond Fashion' -- 2014
The white, two-piece Stella McCartney outfit that Rihanna wore for the 2014 Met Gala's theme, "Charles James: Beyond Fashion," was one of her favorites, she told British Vogue in April. The look had a long-sleeved cropped top with jeweled detail on the neckline and a long skirt.
'Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations -- 2012
Rihanna opted for a black, long-sleeved gown by Tom Ford for the 2012 Met Gala theme, "Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations." The gown was textured and had a low cut back.
'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' -- 2011
In 2011, Rihanna wore a black lace one-shoulder gown by Stella McCartney. She paired the look that year with drop turquoise earrings and styled her red hair in a long braid.
'The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion' -- 2009
Rihanna wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit with structured puffed sleeves and cropped pants for the 2009 Met Gala, "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion." She paired the look with black gloves.
'Poiret: King of Fashion' -- 2007
For her first Met Gala ever, Rihanna wore a flowy white gown by Georges Chakra. She completed the look with fishnet gloves.