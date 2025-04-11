Rapper and musician A$AP Rocky is getting ready for fashion's biggest night as one of the co-chairs of the 2025 Met Gala.
Get to know the artist and entrepreneur and his family before the star-studded charity fundraiser kicks off on May 5.
Born Rakim Mayers, A$AP Rocky has built a successful music career since the 2010s. He and his partner, 9-time Grammy winner Rihanna are one of the biggest celebrity couples in the music world.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
The two artists first met in 2012 before they started dating years later in 2019, according to an October 2024 feature on the rapper in W magazine, before they tied the knot in May 2021.
Three years ago, the couple became parents for the first time and Rihanna told Interview magazine their new chapter together felt like a natural next step.
"There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened," she said.
A$AP Rocky also told W that fatherhood profoundly changed his life.
"Once you a parent, you just embody that, no matter what," the 36-year-old said, adding that Rihanna is a "great mom" and he's "the greatest dad in the whole wide world."
A$AP Rocky said becoming a dad has also changed the way he views his music today.
"I do have songs where I'm talking about my life, and fatherhood is one of the things that I bring up, though—adapting to changes and having a work-family balance," he told W.
RZA Mayers
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son, RZA, on May 13, 2022.
Now a toddler, Rihanna has described her son as "an empath" who loves melodies and music, according to Harper's Bazaar.
She also told Interview magazine the first word RZA ever said was simply, "Hey."
"I used to try to get his attention all the time, and I would say, 'Hey, hey, hey.' And one day he said it back to me in the same melody and I kept singing it and he kept following it over and over again," she said.
Riot Mayers
The artists became parents of two when they had their second son, Riot, on Aug. 3, 2023.
Rihanna told Harper's Bazaar that fellow singer and songwriter Pharrell Williams helped them select Riot's name.
"He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online," Rihanna said. "Pharrell is very deep. He's not surface. He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is."