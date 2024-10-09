Fashion enthusiasts rejoice!
On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute announced the official exhibition and theme of the 2025 Met Gala, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," as well as the event's celebrity co-chairs.
Vogue also announced Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams and Anna Wintour as this year's 2025 Met Gala co-chairs. NBA star LeBron James will also serve as honorary co-chair.
Find out more about the 2025 Met Gala below.
When is the 2025 Met Gala?
The 2025 Met Gala is scheduled to take place May 5, 2025.
What to know about this year's theme
In an Instagram post, Vogue described this year's theme as "examining the importance of clothing and style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora" with the Black dandy as its subject.
The theme and accompanying Costume Institute exhibition take inspiration from Monica L. Miller's 2009 book "Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity," according to Vogue.
What is the Met Gala?
The Met Gala was first organized and presided over by Anna Wintour in 1995 and is recognized as one of fashion's biggest nights. It also functions as a fundraiser for the Costume Institute and aligns with the opening of its annual fashion exhibition.
Who is invited to the 2024 Met Gala?
With around 600 attendees, the guest list is generally kept top secret until the evening before the event. Past guests have included everyone from Rihanna and Lady Gaga to Blake Lively and Kim Kardashian -- all wearing unforgettable looks.