After a five year hiatus, Zendaya is returning to the 2024 Met Gala.
As someone who has undeniably become a red carpet style chameleon and most recently wowed many of us through a variety of press tour looks for "Challengers" as well as "Dune: Part Two," to say there's high anticipation around what the actress' Met Gala look would be an understatement.
As one of this year's co-chairs, fans are looking forward to Zendaya's return — and there's a big chance it will be epic.
In interview with The New York Times published on May 2, Zendaya's longtime fashion collaborator and go-to stylist Law Roach mentioned that as of last week he hadn't seen Zendaya's dress.
He later added that it wasn't even made at that point, and that she would be getting fitted for it this past weekend.
While there isn't a crystal ball that can show us exactly what the Disney alum is wearing, there are a number of elaborate past Met Gala looks to marvel over.
Just ahead, take a look at Zendaya's Met Gala style evolution through the years.
2015
Theme: "China: Through the Looking Glass"
Zendaya made her Met Gala debut in 2015 donning a custom Fausto Puglisi dress. It featured a black velvet bodice and a voluminous red skirt that was embellished with sun-shaped motifs. The look was complete with armbands and a tiara that also featured sun-like symbols which aligned seamlessly with the theme, "China: Through the Looking Glass."
2016
Theme: "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology"
The "Euphoria" star completely switched up her look for the 2016 Met Gala. She wore a dazzling gold Michael Kors dress along with a sleek bowl cut hairstyle and bold smokey eye makeup.
In Vogue interview with the late André Leon Talley, Kors said "we wanted her to be Android... robot realness" when describing Zendaya's futuristic look.
2017
Theme: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between"
In 2017, Zendaya graced the red carpet in a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana dress that included a mix of tropical parrots and florals that perfectly tied to the theme "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between." She paired the look with a bright peach lipstick and beautifully blown out, naturally textured hair.
2018
Theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination
The actress' fourth Met Gala appearance was inspired by Joan of Arc, and it commanded attention. She wore a silver chainmail Atelier Versace dress that featured stylish armor-like details throughout. Her look was paired with a cropped red wavy bob and blunt bangs.
"I dreamt of Joan of Arc one night and called Versace and was like, 'What if we did something to reference Joan of Arc?'" Roach previously told WWD.
2019
Theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion
Zendaya's mesmerizing 2019 dress was one of her most standout to date. She wore a powder blue Cinderella-inspired gown that included a corseted bodice top, a billowing tulle overly bottom and puffy sleeves. One of the best elements of the dress was that it was designed to light up.
When Roach, who accompanied her and wore a correlating tuxedo look, waved his wand, Zendaya's dress lit up and absolutely wowed onlookers.
It was an enchanting moment in Met Gala fashion history that has passed, but will never be forgotten.