Lady Gaga hits the red carpet in head-turning car part ensemble for 'Gaga Chromatica Ball' premiere
Lady Gaga has no shortage of showstopping red carpet looks, and her latest falls right in line.
The Grammy Award-winning musician was spotted Thursday at the world premiere of her "Gaga Chromatica Ball" wearing a white Selva dress that included zipper and hole-shapped detailing throughout.
While her dress was a sight to see, it was the car part she wore to top it all off that really turned heads.
"On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don't know, I'm not a mechanic," Gaga said about her look in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).
While the "Stupid Love" singer's white outfit was hard to miss, she later changed into a totally different outfit for a Q&A during the premiere.
She wore a long black dress that was complete with a sculptured lace top that held up over her shoulders. Gaga also wore a matching mask around her eyes.
Fans have been awaiting Gaga's film since her concert wrapped in 2022.
"GMA" previously reported that the press release announcing the news from Max said the film "delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga's biggest and most cherished hits" as well as featuring "huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does."
"Gaga Chromatica Ball" officially premieres on HBO this Saturday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, and will also be available to stream on Max.