Ever since Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball tour wrapped up in 2022, fans have been waiting for the concert film. Well, it's finally here.
One of the final shows on the tour, the September 10 date in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium, was recorded in June 2023. Gaga confirmed on Instagram that she was working on editing "The Chromatica Ball" film.
She confirmed on Wednesday that the concert special will stream later this month on Max.
"OMG finally," one fan commented.
You can watch a teaser for the special on YouTube and HBO's Instagram, set to the album's single "Stupid Love."
The Chromatica Ball promoted Gaga's 2020 album, "Chromatica," but it was delayed by two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gaga's first all-stadium tour, it grossed more than $112 million. Among the songs performed on the tour were "Bad Romance," "Rain On Me," "Shallow," "Poker Face," "Telephone," "Just Dance" and "Born This Way."
The press release to announce the news from Max said the film "delivers breathtaking live performances of some of Gaga's biggest and most cherished hits" as well as featuring "huge show-stopping moments and intimate piano numbers, complete with heart-stopping choreography, intense pyrotechnics and an array of iconic outfit changes as only Gaga does."
"This is Lady Gaga as you've never seen her before," the release added of the special.
Produced, directed and created by Lady Gaga herself, the film is also executive produced by Bobby Campbell, Arthur Fogel, John Janick and Steve Berman.
"Gaga Chromatica Ball" premieres on Saturday, May 25 at 8 pm ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.