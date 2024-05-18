Valerie Bertinelli announces social media pause: 'In need of a mental health break'
Valerie Bertinelli took to Instagram over the weekend to tell her followers she's taking a break from social media to focus on her mental health.
In the post, she expressed her gratitude for the support she's received while promoting her book and acknowledged the toll that the past weeks have taken on her well-being.
"The last six or so weeks have been…a LOT," Bertinelli began. "And while I am incredibly grateful for all your support for my book and everyone I’ve had the good fortune to meet, this here introvert in extrovert’s clothing is in need of a mental health break."
Fans quickly rallied around her announcement, flooding the comments section with messages of support and understanding. One follower wrote, "We got you sister! 🫶🏼 Rest up! #introvertlife."
Another added, "Take all the time you need…we’ll be right here when you get back 💓."
"I know, I know, this isn’t an airport, I don’t need to announce my departure. I just know how some of you worry about me if I don’t post often enough," Bertinelli continued, addressing her followers.
"Y’all take care of yourselves. I’ll be back before you know it. 🤍" she concluded.