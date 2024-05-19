Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons and Yorgos Lanthimos will work together yet again.
Focus Features announced Saturday that the production company will release "Bugonia," which is set to star Stone and Plemons while Academy Award-nominated Lanthimos will direct.
"The film follows two conspiracy obsessed young men who kidnap the high-powered CEO of a major company, convinced that she is an alien intent on destroying planet Earth," reads a description of the upcoming film included in the press release.
Stone and Lanthimos are coming off the heels of "Poor Things," a film that landed four Oscars, including one for Stone who took home Best Actress at the 2024 Academy Awards.
More recently, the star-studded trio of Stone, Plemons and Lanthimos worked together on "Kinds of Kindness" which is slated for a June 2024 release date. "Bugonia" is based off "Save the Green Planet!," a 2003 South Korean sci-fi comedy film.
"Bugonia" will be written by "The Menu's" Will Tracy and produced by Lanthimos, among a team of other producers.
"Yorgos Lanthimos is a cinematic visionary with a singular style that has captivated audiences worldwide. We could not be more excited to partner with him, Emma and the incredible teams at Element, Square Peg and CJ ENM to reimagine this twisted and darkly funny story," said Peter Kujawski, chairman of Focus Features.