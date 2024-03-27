A new teaser for "Kinds of Kindness," a project from the "Poor Things" group of Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and director Yorgos Lanthimos, was released by Searchlight Pictures on Wednesday.

The film will also feature Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, Hong Chau, Joe Alwyn and Mamoudou Athie.

The teaser opens on Stone recklessly driving a sports car followed by shots of the film's star-studded cast.

"Kinds of Kindness" is described as a "triptych fable" following the pursuits of various characters. Lanthimos' new film tracks "a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader," according to the synopsis.

Lanthimos' "Poor Things" took home four Oscars at the 2024 Academy Awards including best production design, makeup and hairstyling, costume design and best actress, won by Stone for her starring role as Bella Baxter.

"Kinds of Kindness" hits theaters this summer on June 21.