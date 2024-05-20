Guy Fieri is crediting his weight loss to an intense workout routine inspired by military training as well as a change in his diet.
In an interview with Men's Health published last week, the celebrity chef and television star revealed he had lost over 30 pounds in the last four years.
Fieri said he accomplished the result with the help from his personal trainer who put him through a combination of fitness regimes including rucking, high-intensity interval training, intermittent fasting as well as a daily cold plunge and getting into a sauna.
"Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing," Fieri told the outlet about his intermittent fasting diet. "It wasn't as gnarly as you might think…I'm not a big breakfast fan."
The TV personality also added that he spent at least 15 minutes a day in the sauna and three minutes in the cold plunge after, calling the routines "a daily reset that keeps me going."
His weightloss journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when he hired his local personal trainer, Scott Butler.
Butler incorporates rucking as part of his training which involves walking or running while carrying a backpack of weights or a weighted vest. Fieri said he rucks the hills near his house a few times a week.
The pros and cons of rucking
According to Nike, weighted vests are form-fitting vests that can usually be adjusted in weight through the use of small sandbags, weight plates, or solid cartridge-type weights.
Megan Kennihan, C.P.T. RRCA-certified running coach and USATF-certified track and field coach, told the brand that the exercise offers a couple of benefits such as it can help improve your balance.
"It also helps with speed, because you're training your body to exert more force during these run sessions, so when you run without it, your body remembers how to exert that same force, making you faster without the vest," she explained. "Another plus is that it can give you a cardiovascular boost, therefore improving your running economy."
Meanwhile, a clinical trial published by the National Library of Medicine also found that participants who wore weighted vests for eight hours a day for three weeks without doing any physical activities experienced some weight loss compared to those who didn't wear the vests.
However, there are also some drawbacks to keep in mind while doing the exercise, including for some who may be at a high risk of a spinal injury.
"Overloading the upper body with a weighted vest could lead to injuries of the spine, and poor posture if you're using a vest that's too heavy could lead to a 'hunchback' posture overall," Kennihan said.
Like any other fitness routine or diet, it's best to consult with your physician or physical therapist before using a weighted vest.