Wynonna Judd calls performing with Loretta Lynn's granddaughter Emmy Russell a 'full circle' moment
Wynonna Judd is opening up about why performing with Emmy Russell on “American Idol” was a meaningful moment for her.
The “Tell Me Why” singer shared a sweet post on Monday from her “American Idol” performance with Russell, who is the granddaughter of country music legend Loretta Lynn.
“Last night’s @americanidol performance was such a full circle moment for me,” Judd said. “Loretta Lynn was the first woman to hug me in country music.”
“To sing Loretta’s life story with her granddaughter @emmyroserussell, and send her off as an artist in her own right, was so life giving,” she continued. “Emmy, I know your Memaw is so proud. I am too!!!!”
During their performance, Russell and Judd sang a moving rendition of Lynn’s hit song, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” As they performed, several photos of Russell and Lynn were projected on the stage behind them.
The duo also sang Judd’s song, “No One Else on Earth.”
Russell, who made it to the top five on the show, honored Lynn in several ways throughout season 22.
In April, she sang a stripped-down piano version of “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Russell said that the song, which was chosen that week by judge Katy Perry, is one she knows “like the back of my hand.”
“I love singing from the heart, and I think this is a perfect song for that,” she said. “I mean, it’s my grandma’s song -- can’t get much closer to the heart than your own blood.”
“I need to be proud that I am a granddaughter of Loretta Lynn,” she added. “I’m proud to be a coal miner’s great-granddaughter.”
Lynn died in October 2022 at the age of 90.